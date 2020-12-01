Thirty-five Irish jewellers for your online Christmas shopping

This guide is part of 400 – yes, 400! – Irish retailers for all your online Christmas shopping

sijewelleryireland.com

Ailish Kelly of Sí Jewellery custom-makes jewellery, tie bars, pocket watches and more with images and quotes. She can also make ashes and hair-infused memorial pieces.

chupi.com

If you are in the market for something special for someone you care about you shouldn’t go wrong with a piece of jewellery from Chupi.

blaithinennis.com

Bláithín Ennis is an award-winning jewellery brand that makes all its pieces by hand at a studio in the southeast.

alittleidea.ie

A Little Idea offers some very brightly coloured and unusual jewellery, as well as the odd mug, turbans, headscarves and lots of lovely cards.

gracediamonds.ie

Grace Diamonds by Gráinne Seoige makes custom jewellery to suit all budgets. Ready-to-wear pieces are also available; the diamonds have been ethically sourced.

evadorney.com

Eva Dorney hand-makes bespoke jewellery and everything from simple pearl-drop ear-rings and contemporary silver pendants to gold bangles and platinum dress rings.

edgeonly.com

Luxury jewellery ethically made in Ireland, featuring edgy designs for men and women in solid gold and sterling silver. The company was founded by the former radio DJ and music TV presenter Jenny Huston.

fields.ie

A wholly Irish-owned company which has been a market leader since 1979, Fields is a very well-known name from its 14 jewellery stores across the country.

loulerie.com

This boutique Irish jewellery store, based on Chatham Street in Dublin, has moved all of its business online and is continuing to fulfil orders during Lockdown Part 2.

weldons.ie

This fourth-generation Irish family jeweller, based on Clarendon Street in Dublin, offers antique and vintage jewellery.

luluandbelle.com

Lulu + Belle makes and sells its personalised jewellery from a workshop in Rush, Co Dublin, using traditional hand-stamping techniques.

silvershopdublin.com

The Silver Shop stocks a great selection of antique and vintage silver and jewellery. Its physical store is celebrating 39 years in the Powerscourt Centre, off Grafton Street in Dublin.

gollumsprecious.ie

Gollum’s Precious is an Irish jewellery business that prides itself on offering high-quality contemporary pieces. It makes many of them itself, by hand, and sources others from various creative designers and jewellers.

shuul.com

Shuul Colours has the best range of GAA-themed jewellery we have ever come across. It has a similar range for rugby fans, plus for birthdays, engagements, anniversaries and more.

rothlu.ie

Rothlú, based in the Ox Mountains, in Co Mayo, makes striking, sustainable jewellery using “scraps of undyed plain weave and textured cotton, linen and silk remnant that had little use and that was probably heading to landfill”.

julsuluv.ie

Who knew Ireland offered so much handmade jewellery? The Jul range, made by Annette Byrne, is well worth a look.

annemariereinhold.com

Annemarie Reinhold is a Cork-based artist who has been working on a range of jewellery inspired by fruit and vegetables. “My aim is to create unique engaging sculptural and wearable objects,” she says.

vanessaree.com

Vanessa Ree Jewellery prides itself on collections that are “eye-catching, fun and designed to bring out the confidence in every wearer”.

oghamtreasure.com

Ogham Treasure, based in Athlone, sells word necklaces and other jewellery inspired by the ogham alphabet of the first written Irish.

weir.ie

Weir & Sons, whose flagship store is on Grafton Street in Dublin, offers covetable watches and jewellery, as well as a wide selection of Irish gifts. A go-to destination for exquisite engagement rings and wedding bands; as they say themselves, they are here to help mark life’s special moments.

blondethestore.com

Blonde the Store is an online jewellery and accessories shop specialising in fun, funky earrings that you won’t find on the high street. The website includes pieces from all over the world, including Francine Bramli Paris earrings and the Blonde team’s own brand, Eve Ray Designs. “With something to suit all budgets, life is too short to wear boring accessories,” they say.

maureenlynch.ie

The Maureen Lynch sites features all manner of jewellery in silver and gold.

chicmarilyn.com

Based in Drogheda, Chic Marilyn sells oil paintings, antique and modern jewellery, and high-end vintage clothing, including from Hermès, Prada, Galvan and Dior.

bybrijewellery.com

Bríanan McCloskey designs and makes jewellery using gold, silver, acrylics and semi-precious stones.

hartmanns.ie

The renowned Hartmanns of Galway jewellery store sells Swiss watches from Tag Heuer, Longines, Raymond Weil and Tissot, among others.

oileanjewellery.com

Peter Gough of Oilean Jewellery specialises in unique handcrafted pieces inspired by Irish land- and seascapes. He also designs and makes contemporary collections that might make for lovely gifts.

barbarahallcreations.ie

“A lovely jewellery maker based in Cork that I used last lockdown,” one reader said about Barbara Hall Creations. “Prompt and reliable service and very reasonably priced for excellent quality.”

connemaramarble.com

Connemara Marble, a family business based in Rathfarnham, in Dublin, makes jewellery and gifts.

andreamears.com

Andrea Mears, a jewellery designer based in Limerick, works with precious metals to create “beautiful, thoughtful and personalised jewellery... inspired by spirituality, myths and history, but with a strikingly modern style”.

tilted.ie

Tilted specialises in sustainable clothing and jewellery.

courtville.ie

Matthew Weldon of Courtville searches for antique and vintage jewellery with a story, specialising in engagement rings and other high-end pieces.

bannonjewellers.ie

Bannon Jewellers says it is a proud supporter of Irish jewellery designers, and “now more than ever we are committed to championing homegrown, independent talent to bring our customers jewellery that is designed and made here in Ireland”.

rocks.ie

This family business, which has been around for almost half a century, has more than 2,000 different items for sale on its site, including its own Rocks-branded pieces, as well as the top watch and jewellery brands and handcrafted diamond jewellery.

alicejewellery.ie

Alice Claire Horgan, a jewellery designer from Oysterhaven, in Co Cork, says she makes “one-off and limited-edition silver and gold contemporary pieces of jewellery, pieces that are a bit different, while always focusing on design and quality materials.”

thebiscuitmarketplace.com

Biscuit is an excellent resource for anyone in the market for presents for themselves or others in the run-up to Christmas. It describes itself as a “curated hub to find art, jewellery, skincare, interiors and apparel”, made in Ireland by independent artists and makers.