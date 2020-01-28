The Tweed Project: Reusing vintage fabric to reduce waste

Weave magic

The Tweed Project in Galway continues to weave its particular magic far from its home on the wild west coast of Ireland. Owners Aoibheann McNamara and Triona Lillis swept more European fans into its native knits and tweeds at Pitti Uomo in Florence last month with their latest collection, “designed through the lens of the Aran Islands via New Mexico and Georgia O'Keeffe” (who was of Irish descent). As always, The Tweed Project marches at its own pace, drawing from the past and heritage textiles to create modern looks for today, with their own authenticity and sustainability.

Close up of an Aran sweater and Irish linen shirt by The Tweed Project

This season the studio has sourced fabrics already in circulation, reusing quality vintage pieces rather than commissioning new fabrics, and in so doing creating less waste. Prices range from €430 for a sleeveless tasselled cardigan in cream/oatmeal/brown up to €2,350 for a black herringbone tweed jacket, all available from the studio in Galway by appointment or on www.thetweedproject.com.

Soft and sonny

Kuxo little star wool/cashmere romper €70 from sonnybear.ie

Mothers with grown up kids may remember their children’s baby clothes – the ones that survived so many washes, the ones with sentimental overtones, specially made or others easily forgotten. Sonny Bears is an Irish website founded by a mother of two girls, now adults, who was always passionate about stylish, quality children’s clothes. Her seven brands carefully sourced throughout Europe for style, quality and luxurious fabrics include everything from supersoft pyjamas to dresses, dungarees and cute knits. Recently introduced is the Italian made Kuxo range of merino wool/cashmere children’s clothes and accessories, made with a seamless technique which allows for an extra measure of softness and fit. Like the other ranges on the site, it is made with an eye on sustainability and ethically sourced materials. Visit www.sonnybear.ie

Sloping off

Welsh fashion designer Julien McDonald, who has styled celebrities from Gigi Hadid to Jennifer Lopez, has created his second capsule skiwear collection for Dare2B in his signature opulent way. Known for his use of fur as a young designer, he renounced it two years ago so any trimmings on this collection are faux fur. The collection, combining technical expertise and fabrics, consists of luxurious ski suits, jackets, pants and gilets for slope glamour. This maximum ski suit, for example (€339.50) hugs the body and stretches to enhance performance and has a detachable faux fur hood, diamond quilted satin lining, angled pockets and wet look inner stretch cuffs, perfect for winter getaways. There are also handsome high shine bodywarmers (€157.50) best with oversized shades, a “Countess” puffa with superlight fabric, chevron quilted filling and a protective high cut collar. Find it at Dare2B stores in Swords, Dublin and Galway, as well as online www.dare2b.ie

The Maximum Ski Suit €339.50 by Julien McDonald for Dare2B

Vintage ABU

Expect to hear about more vintage sites this year as the vogue for recycling, upcycling and buying preworn fashion gains momentum. Open for Vintage is a London based marketplace founded by Irish-born entrepreneur Colin Saunders and James Loftus four years ago, connecting customers with the finest vintage boutiques around the world. Their network now has more than 75 boutiques and independent sellers worldwide, featuring sought after labels that include Hermes, Chanel, Dior, Gucci, and Prada. Designer merchandise includes clothing, handbags, jewellery and accessories, for both men and women. Authenticity is guaranteed and there is a 14-day free return policy. www.openforvintage.com