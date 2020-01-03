The sustainable fashion brands to know in 2020

As we enter 2020 the new year brings a fresh opportunity to rethink your style and reassess your wardrobe as we are armed with a long list of clothing-related resolutions. You might want to do a clear-out, or infuse a little more life into your wardrobe. But one style resolution that’s easier to follow through on is: buy less, buy better.

In some ways it’s never been easier to have a more considered wardrobe, shop smartly and avoid thoughtless fast-fashion purchases. You don’t have to stop buying clothes altogether; instead, it’s about investing in high-quality pieces that will last, and shopping socially responsible designs.

Sustainable fashion has made the transition from niche to normal. Brands such as Reformation, Veja, All Birds, and Mother of Pearl, are reshaping the fashion industry with their creation of materials from unusual sources, launching meaningful initiatives and offering wares that are directional too. Meaning you can have a wardrobe that ticks the trend boxes, is kind to the planet and your wallet too.

Rowe jeans, €50, Weekday

If it’s high-street prices you’re after, online fashion platform Zalando brings together more than 240 up-and-coming and established brands with sustainability at their core, and has even adopted a sustainability filter making it straightforward to spot and shop eco-friendly fashion. Look out for Zign, Samsoe Samsoe, House of Dagmar, Cream, and Designers Remix.

Aware by Vero Moda is a sustainable off-shoot of the Danish high-street brand, with seasonal collections designed around eco-friendly materials which include t-shirts starting at €19.99, and wrap dresses starting from €54.99.

Loved for its denim selection, if you’re on the hunt for affordable jeans with a sustainable slant, Swedish high-street label Weekday should be on your go-to list. Their Rowe jeans, made from 100 per cent organic cotton, come in four different washes and are a favourite among the fashion set.

Shirt, €275, Mother of Pearl

San Francisco-based label Everlane focuses on ethics and transparency, creating labels that show the mark-up process and factories so you know where you clothes were produced. The clothing has a minimalist aesthetic, creating elevated basics that you can wear year after year. Their editor boot is a fashion favourite, with it’s sleek silhouette, pointy toe and kitten heel.

Editor boots, €205, by Everlane

Dress, €405, 31 Chapel Lane

Closer to home, Irish brand 31 Chapel Lane are the answer to your smart but sustainable workwear conundrums. They do a great job balancing classic tailoring with natural Irish fabrics.

Fresh Cuts houses Ireland’s largest selection of ethical and sustainable brands from home and abroad, through their Dublin store and online website.