The stylish man's guide to winterwear

It’s one thing to forget to check the weather app in the morning and get caught in a downpour, but don’t neglect to prepare for the changeable conditions ahead with an appropriate selection of garments to keep you warm and dry.

And preparation is everything, so be suitably armed for the Irish elements with this practical list of warm, winter wardrobe options.

As guidebook writer Alfred Wainwright said: “There’s no such thing as bad weather, only unsuitable clothing.” So this list should see you through the season, and you can shop them all from the cosy confines of the great indoors.

BOOTS

Kicks that’ll keep you dry all season. The Sorel Men’s Cheyanne Metro Lace boots feature waterproof suede, 100g insulation, and vulcanised rubber sole for extra traction in icy or wet weather. €149.99, sorel.ie

WELLIES

Wellies aren’t just for festival season, you know. Stutterheim Chelsea Rainwalker Rain Boots, based on the silhouette of the classic Chelsea boot, will see you through all the elements this winter. Made from natural rubber (by hand), the boot is flexible and conforms to your feet over time. €145, stutterheim.com

SCARF

The TP printed football scarf is an oversized blue tartan print, made with 100 per cent merino wool. Woven in collaboration with Molly & Sons in Donegal, all scarves are handmade and hand-printed. €150, thetweedproject.com

HAT

Le Bonnet Beanie, €60, indigoandcloth.com.

The Le Bonnet Beanie is available in a variety of colours to keep your ceann toasty all winter. Le Bonnet aims for sustainability and durability, and makes its hats to last by using only the best possible fibres and fabrics. €60, indigoandcloth.com

COAT/JACKET

The Danes have it down when it comes to outerwear. Rains has expanded its collection this year to include a thermal range. Its long puffer jacket is made from a breathable waterproof fabric and features Thinsulate Featherless Insulation, providing warmth in even the most extreme Irish weather conditions. €400, rains.com

BAG

Tretorn Wings FlexPack Harvest bag, €75, eu.tretorn.com.

The Tretorn Wings FlexPack Harvest bag is perfect for everyday use and that dreaded commute. The bag is designed to be a backpack but can be easily transformed so it can be carried by the handle, making it extremely flexible, and practical, whether the occasion is work or play. €75, eu.tretorn.com

JUMPER

Located on its namesake island in Galway Bay, Inis Meáin draws inspiration from the island’s landscape and heritage. The traditional Aran stitching of the fisherman-style sweaters, crafted from Donegal wool and cashmere, is executed in the finest yarns to create modern yet authentic designs, and every piece is finished by hand. €430, inismeain

TROUSERS

Jogger-style cosy cashmere trousers are perfect to unwind in over Christmas, and the elastic waist may also come in handy with those larger portions and desserts over the holiday season. €150, cosstores.com

SOCKS

From the Original Aran Co, these luxurious cashmere blend socks will ensure optimum comfort during the colder months and are a great stocking filler for anyone this Christmas. €20, thedonegalshop.com

GLOVES

Patagonia gloves, €45, eu.patagonia.com.

Whether you’re running, cycling, strolling or skiing, wind-blocking gloves from Patagonia are built for ultimate dexterity and protection against the elements – does what it says on the tin. €45, eu.patagonia.com