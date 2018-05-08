The Ranelagh shop that is selling designer clothes dirt cheap

Style File: Dublin shop Déjà Vu sells Versace, Valentino, Victoria Beckham and more at knock-down prices. Plus: Hunt for Sybil Connolly treasures in Limerick
A Life magazine cover from 1953 featuring Sybil Connolly’s Kinsale cape; a Versace couture gown for €900, down from €9,000 at Déjà Vu boutique

A Life magazine cover from 1953 featuring Sybil Connolly’s Kinsale cape; a Versace couture gown for €900, down from €9,000 at Déjà Vu boutique

 

“It’s the most amazing piece I have ever had in the shop,” says Mary McNulty of a magnificent Versace couture gown currently on sale in her boutique Déjà Vu in Ranelagh. Made in fine navy silk with silk tulle pleats and a jewelled body, it was bought for a ball by a wealthy Irish woman for €9,000, worn once and is on offer for €900.

McNulty opened her shop under the bridge opposite the Luas station nine years ago, selling new and lightly worn brands. She now concentrates on high-end pieces that include Valentino, Victoria Beckham, Dolce & Gabbana, MaxMara, Prada and St Laurent to name but a few, along with bags and shoes from Louis Vuitton, Prada and Chanel.

Notable items recently included several wrap dresses from Diane Von Furstenburg at €120-€150; a black-and-blush Valentino dress with a lace inset for €250 (original price €1,200); a MaxMara grey satin quilted jacket for €290 (down from €695); a taupe Chanel shift for €350 (originally €3,000) with a Hermes scarf for €190 (currently €490). One standout coat – never worn – in black and silver by Dries Van Noten was €490, down from €2,135. McNulty accepts and sells high-end clothing on a 50/50 basis. For more information, contact her on 087-6187824.

Hunt Museum hosts Sybil Connolly exhibition

Clothes, sketchbooks, swatches, glass and ceramics all relating to Sybil Connolly are on view this month at the Hunt Museum in Limerick. Connolly was not only a pioneering Irish fashion designer in the 1950s, but also one of the country’s foremost female entrepreneurs. It’s a rare opportunity to see up close the pleated linen that made her famous, along with crochet lace and tweed. Sketches and drawings are included (many of which would have been carried out by the distinguished Irish artist Wendy Walsh), along with covers of magazines such as Vogue and Harper’s Bazaar. Connolly’s aesthetic spread to gardens and interiors, and also on display are fabric and wallpaper samples that she designed along with ceramics (Beleek) and glass (Waterford) that were commissioned and sold by Tiffany & Co in New York. The exhibition runs until May 31st. huntmuseum.com 

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.