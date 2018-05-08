The Ranelagh shop that is selling designer clothes dirt cheap

“It’s the most amazing piece I have ever had in the shop,” says Mary McNulty of a magnificent Versace couture gown currently on sale in her boutique Déjà Vu in Ranelagh. Made in fine navy silk with silk tulle pleats and a jewelled body, it was bought for a ball by a wealthy Irish woman for €9,000, worn once and is on offer for €900.

McNulty opened her shop under the bridge opposite the Luas station nine years ago, selling new and lightly worn brands. She now concentrates on high-end pieces that include Valentino, Victoria Beckham, Dolce & Gabbana, MaxMara, Prada and St Laurent to name but a few, along with bags and shoes from Louis Vuitton, Prada and Chanel.

Notable items recently included several wrap dresses from Diane Von Furstenburg at €120-€150; a black-and-blush Valentino dress with a lace inset for €250 (original price €1,200); a MaxMara grey satin quilted jacket for €290 (down from €695); a taupe Chanel shift for €350 (originally €3,000) with a Hermes scarf for €190 (currently €490). One standout coat – never worn – in black and silver by Dries Van Noten was €490, down from €2,135. McNulty accepts and sells high-end clothing on a 50/50 basis. For more information, contact her on 087-6187824.

Hunt Museum hosts Sybil Connolly exhibition

Clothes, sketchbooks, swatches, glass and ceramics all relating to Sybil Connolly are on view this month at the Hunt Museum in Limerick. Connolly was not only a pioneering Irish fashion designer in the 1950s, but also one of the country’s foremost female entrepreneurs. It’s a rare opportunity to see up close the pleated linen that made her famous, along with crochet lace and tweed. Sketches and drawings are included (many of which would have been carried out by the distinguished Irish artist Wendy Walsh), along with covers of magazines such as Vogue and Harper’s Bazaar. Connolly’s aesthetic spread to gardens and interiors, and also on display are fabric and wallpaper samples that she designed along with ceramics (Beleek) and glass (Waterford) that were commissioned and sold by Tiffany & Co in New York. The exhibition runs until May 31st. huntmuseum.com