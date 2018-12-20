The most Christmassy woman in Ireland has done it again

Think sunglasses are only for summer? Think again. Ireland’s most Christmassy woman Jen Nollaig has risen to the festive season with another wild madcap collection full of sparkle and glitter. She’s the designer who thinks we should decorate ourselves as well as the trees this month as she illustrates so powerfully in this collection. “We glamorise the tree, why not glamorise ourselves”, she argues. When her Christmas collection went viral last year, she challenged herself to create something sunnier and In Bloom was launched, inspired by the unlimited beauty of nature. This time around she decided to create an advent calendar of Christmas eyewear, a pair of shades for each day in December, “the 25 Shades of Christmas” with her familiar flamboyance.

In Bloom attracted clients as far away as New York and Barbados and she now has her own workshop rather than her kitchen table in Dublin. “It is filled with tinsel and looks like a giant tinsel nest but it is a place I can call my own even if the kids are obsessed with trying to get into it. My husband went to work covered in glitter the other day and was not too impressed. But I say everywhere you go, leave a little sparkle.”

Ruby

Here are some of her Christmas shades with names like Fan Girl, Santa Woods, Merry Christmas, Foil Fan, Snowflake and Ice Cream. All photos are by Edward Keegan except the one of Ruby which was taken by Ruby Slippers, the model herself. Her headwrap is by Wraps by Ruby and her earrings are by Doodad & Fandango both Australian. The model for Fan Girl is Ash Gibney.

Ice Queen

Foil Fan

Fan Girl

Christmas bauble shades from Jen Nollaig

Snowflake

Christmas Bloom

Grinch Love