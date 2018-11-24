The Dublin Flea is bigger and better this winter

The Dublin Flea Christmas Market in the Point Village promises to even bigger this winter – taking place over two weekends rather than one from December 6th-9th and 13th-16th. Each weekend will feature 140 entirely different stalls all under one roof.

Last year some 35,000 came through the doors and as a platform for creative Irish start-ups and small enterprise traders, it is not to be missed, with some 270 stalls in total.

Some of the fashion traders showing include Liadain Aiken Knitwear, Kathryn Davey’s hand-dyed linen scarves, aprons and bags, Grown ethical clothing, Fresh Cuts clothing, Leko & Leko jewellery and Kate’s Sample Sale of pieces from European labels.

Watch out also for the colourful African woven planters and baskets from the Village Workshops and retro furniture from The Vintage Hub. dublinchristmasflea.ie

Tweed revival

“Love Mo Chuisle” is a new Irish brand putting a new look on Irish tweed for men, women and children. It’s the brainchild of Wicklow native Anna Dobson, a fashion and textiles graduate with a passion for our native fabrics.

Using a palette of mustard, bright blue, raspberries and autumn green, she has created a range of brightly coloured tweeds alongside the traditional grey and navy herringbones. For men and boys, there are cute matching waistcoats, ties and bowties and for women, fitted box-pleated coats and dresses.

Dobson believes tweed is chic, classic and incredibly versatile and she has made all sorts of tweedy things for children, like cut-panelled coats, hooded capes and matching accessories. All the pieces are cotton fused for softness and drape.

Made in her Wicklow design studio, prices start at €27.95 for bowties, little girls’ coats at €149 and ladies coats €359. Her stockists include Kilkenny Design, The Design Loft in Powerscourt Estate, Quills in Killarney, Kennys in Lahinch, Irish Craft Shop in Doolin, Amora in Bray, Fishers in Newtownmountkennedy and Latin Quarter in Redcross, Co Wicklow. lovemochuisle.com