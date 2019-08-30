The best time to buy your winter coat? Right now and here are some great ones

Grab a long or short winter warmer now rather than waiting until October

Corina Gaffey

Caractere, €499, Arnotts

Caractere, €499, Arnotts

 

This autumn, it’s what’s on the outside that counts. With our changeable climate, a good coat is one of the most crucial wardrobe updates for autumn.

The right outerwear will form your cold-weather wardrobe, allowing you fashion success in the cooler temperatures. A hero piece, in other words. 

Yes, it might seem premature to be scouting out our coat options. But we’ve reached that point in the season where the summer holidays are wrapping up and the school year is starting, making it the ideal time to refresh your wardrobe for the new season.

Stand Studio, €325, Kalu
Stand Studio, €325, Kalu
Vinyl coat, €110, Topshop
Vinyl coat, €110, Topshop

The best coats usually sell out early and so August is the best time to buy. According to Mary Claffey, womenswear buyer at Arnotts, demand for coats has started: “We have already seen a customer demand for coats earlier in the year with sales almost double what they were this time last year.”

An early purchase has advantages. You can avoid the annual coat-buying scrum and investing early means you can start wearing your coat early in this tricky transitional time, upping your cost-per-wear.

Caractere, €499, Arnotts
Caractere, €499, Arnotts
Warehouse, €125
Warehouse, €125
Mango, €239.99
Mango, €239.99

Think a heritage-style coat over a T-shirt and jeans, or a trench paired with a lightweight, long-sleeve midi dress. Claffey agrees. “A winter coat is an investment. August/early September is a great time to buy and avoid missing out on the perfect size.”

If you’re looking for something timeless, a camel coat is always an informed, smart choice. A check Crombie coat is always chic.

Cream coat, €69.99, H&M
Cream coat, €69.99, H&M
Check coat, €40, Penneys
Check coat, €40, Penneys

If you want to go more directional and in line with catwalk trends, try the pretty puffa, a feminine update on the padded coat and in a neater shape.

Faux fur, maxi, vinyl, shearling and cape style are also strong coat contenders this season, adding fashion credentials to simple and straightforward outfits. Whatever your preference, find a style that works for you. And my advice? Do it fast.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.