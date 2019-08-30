The best time to buy your winter coat? Right now and here are some great ones

This autumn, it’s what’s on the outside that counts. With our changeable climate, a good coat is one of the most crucial wardrobe updates for autumn.

The right outerwear will form your cold-weather wardrobe, allowing you fashion success in the cooler temperatures. A hero piece, in other words.

Yes, it might seem premature to be scouting out our coat options. But we’ve reached that point in the season where the summer holidays are wrapping up and the school year is starting, making it the ideal time to refresh your wardrobe for the new season.

Stand Studio, €325, Kalu

Vinyl coat, €110, Topshop

The best coats usually sell out early and so August is the best time to buy. According to Mary Claffey, womenswear buyer at Arnotts, demand for coats has started: “We have already seen a customer demand for coats earlier in the year with sales almost double what they were this time last year.”

An early purchase has advantages. You can avoid the annual coat-buying scrum and investing early means you can start wearing your coat early in this tricky transitional time, upping your cost-per-wear.

Caractere, €499, Arnotts

Warehouse, €125

Mango, €239.99

Think a heritage-style coat over a T-shirt and jeans, or a trench paired with a lightweight, long-sleeve midi dress. Claffey agrees. “A winter coat is an investment. August/early September is a great time to buy and avoid missing out on the perfect size.”

If you’re looking for something timeless, a camel coat is always an informed, smart choice. A check Crombie coat is always chic.

Cream coat, €69.99, H&M

Check coat, €40, Penneys

If you want to go more directional and in line with catwalk trends, try the pretty puffa, a feminine update on the padded coat and in a neater shape.

Faux fur, maxi, vinyl, shearling and cape style are also strong coat contenders this season, adding fashion credentials to simple and straightforward outfits. Whatever your preference, find a style that works for you. And my advice? Do it fast.