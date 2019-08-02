The best summer dresses in shops (not a polka dot Zara dress in sight)

Summer dresses are the easy, breezy way to ace the season’s style

Corina Gaffey

If you thought the done-in-one dress was, eh, done, think again. The hype surrounding the printed midi dress has intensified even more with cult styles being churned out by the high-street. One particular dress has already gone viral – a polka dot dress from Zara became a social media sensation, with thousands of women spotting its virtues, and even sparking an Instagram account to be created in all it’s dotty honour. More than 15,000 people and counting have already signed up to the fan account. 

But if it’s not the spotty Zara design, everywhere you look, from the pub to the pews at a wedding, everywhere is wearing an iteration of the trophy dress, all with several factors in common. They are all pretty, versatile and feature a zero-hassle design that make it equal parts effortless and polished, when you mindlessly get dressed in the morning.

Sleeves are also a critical component, as is a modest silhouette, with the ideal hem-length sitting mid-calf and ankle, and sleeves ranging from cap to bracelet length. Pretty prints will pep up the prim cut, but the key is not to be too bold with the pattern for maximum versatility. Seek out polka dots, florals and geometric as they are ideal fail-safe, classic patterns with the ultimate re-wearable factor.

With all of the appeal and none of the regret, the printed midi allows you to rack up your cost-per-wear thanks to it’s dress-code busting, done-in-one properties. Ensuring you’re stylish armed and dressed for any occasion, whether it’s seeing you through the working day, straight into evening, a wedding or brunch at the weekend. 

Convinced? Here are nine hero dresses to buy now: 

