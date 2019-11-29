The best men’s winter boots to take you from work to weekend

When it comes to winter, there seems to be two different types of cold weather. Firstly, those fresh, brisk but sunny days where you have to dress practically but can still get away with your go-to trainers. Secondly, when the real chill sets in, along with threats of rain and snow, where you need to assemble the big-gun winter staples because you just can’t wade through puddles in a pair of box-fresh kicks.

In this instance, you need to start with a strong foundation, building from the ground up, and picking footwear that is substantial, sturdy and sleek enough to trek to work in and also wear all day. In other words – you need a pair of boots.

Boots, €345, Magnanni, Brown Thomas

Boots, €590, Alexander McQueen, Brown Thomas

Boots, €100, Office

Boots, €80, River Island

The second big-ticket item on your cold-weather staple checklist after your overcoat, boots will serve you well all through winter as long as they are hardwearing, warm and versatile, while still looking smart enough for the office. A pair of Chelsea boots tick all the boxes – hardy enough for outdoor pursuits they also team well with smarter looks, slip under suiting, tailored trousers, as well as the smart-casual staple of denim. The new-gen Chelsea boot comes with thick, chunky soles, giving them that extra edge of practicality.

Continuing the theme of tough-as-nails boots ideal for harsh weather conditions is the hiking boot which has rambled off the slopes and onto the streets. On the catwalks the menswear shows were awash with hiking references, mainly by way of footwear as seen as Louis Vuitton and Armani. In sleek finishes they are more suitable for trekking to the office or pounding the pavement to the pub.

To make them work for everyday, pull together other cold-weather essentials to pair with the hiking boot – heavy on the weighter fabrics, cords, wools, denim and knits, all will work well with the waterproof and traction-packed sole boot.

Boots, €99, Mango

Boots, €89.99, H+M

Boots, €129, Massimo Dutti

Boots, €350, Grenson

If you don’t want to go full Bear Grylls off-duty with a pair of hiking-style boots, then desert boots are reliable as ever. For extra winter practicality, ditch the suede styles that won’t work in sludge, sleet or snow, unless you take the time to treat them with a protector, instead, opt for a hardwearing leather outer complete with rubberised soles that offers resilience.

Another dependable winter boot, brogue boots, bring the same smartness that a pair of low-cut brogue shoes do but with the added addition of solid construction and ankle-covering protection. Anything that you’d wear your brogues with, you can wear the brogue boot with – chinos, jeans, suits, the lot. They are the boots to lace up and style with your suit when you’ve got a meeting at the office but need to get through lashing rain first.