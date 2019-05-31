The best jeans for women of all shapes and sizes

From high-end to high-street, here's the plus-size denim brands to know now

Jeans, €50, River Island

The search for jeans has to be one of the least pleasurable experiences, no matter what shape you are. With so many different brands, fits, sizes and washes, the endurance course of jean shopping can make for an overwhelming experience.

And that’s before you get to the trying-on stage. Where you have to wrestle in and out of jeans in cramped fitting rooms, made all the more excruciating with harsh fitting room lights and unflattering mirrors.

The search for jeans be even more frustrating for women over a certain size who, for many years, weren’t even catered for on the high-street. Finding quality jeans when you’re blessed with curves, that don’t sag after one wear, or properly fit can be extra tough.

But, at last, it seems it’s getting easier. Recently, there has been a noticeable shift with new brands cropping up catering for women of all shapes and sizes. And thanks to the body positivity movement more existing brands are offering plus options. Here are the must-have denim brands that fit to flatter all.

1. River Island

Shirt, €43, jeans, €50, bag, €33, River Island
River Island are leading the charge with runway inspired trends, and the same goes for their denim offering. From boyfriend to mom, leather-like and ripped, their denims offer a trend-led twist in sizes up to 28.

2. Levis

Shaping skinny jeans, €90, Levis
If you’re looking for more contemporary cuts, Levis has expanded it’s go-to stylish shapes up to a size 24. Choose from straight jeans or super skinny jeans in all manner of washes.

3. Good American

Power stretch skinny, €150, Good American
Size inclusivity is the foundation of Good American, a denim brand founded by Khloe Kardashian and Emma Greede. Catering for sizes 00 to 24 US. It’s even created a brand-new size in women’s jeans – the size 15, which caters for those in-between sizes.

4. Universal Standard

Boyfriend jeans, €72, Universal Standard
Cited as the most inclusive fashion brand in the world, Universal Standard, caters for sizes 00-40 (US). Along with the wide range of sizes, there’s a wide range of colours and style – including cropped flares, high-rise vintage skinnies.

5. Zizzi

Skinny jeans, €90, Zizzi
A firm favourite among the fashion set, Danish plus-size brand Zizzi recently ventured into the denim market. Offering six different styles, their Nille jeans rates the most popular thanks to their uber-stretchy fabric that retains its shape. Available from Zalando and Asos.

