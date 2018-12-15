The best Christmas gifts for the most stylish person in your life
Pure wool socks 36 each by Kathryn Davey made from 100% Jacobs wool and hand dyed with natural plant dyes 36 in pink, blue or mint. Scout Dublin, formalityonline.com, saltandstove.ie and the Irish Design Shop, Drury Street, Dublin.

Dozens of ideas for small Christmas fashion gifts from €10-€300 - and more – with an emphasis on small independent Irish designers and shops.

Anthracite wool mix trilby with gunmetal trim 85 by Shevlin Millinery at Design Lane, Temple Bar
Ode to Picasso cushion 25 from Om Diva, Drury Street, Dublin
Women's Sherpa nightshirt 12 from Primark
Printed scarf 19.99 Parfois
Éadach by Sara O’Neill, The Merrion Print. Hand drawn print inspired by the Georgian Squares of Dublin. 90cm square with handrolled edge in silk twill or crepe de chine. €195. Marvel Room Brown Thomas
Sienna, cut out gloves 165 Paula Rowan, Westbury Mall, Dublin
Danielle - dramatic black and dark blue gloves 330 Paula Rowan, Westbury Mall, Dublin
Arch gold earring 250 by Sansoeurs at Beautiful South, Swan Centre, Rathmines.
WomanPower notebook 14.95 from Avoca stores
18ct gold moon and star earings from Momuse, Powerscourt Centre, Dublin
A Stable collaboration with Roisin Gartland - superfine Japanese glove leather pouch bag 220 exclusively at Stable, Westbury Mall, Dublin 2
Geometric black and brown bag €55 from Om Diva, Drury Street, Dublin
Slim fit cherry cashmere knit €249 at Atrium, Powerscourt Centre, Dublin
Burgundy long fringe earrings €9.99 Parfois
A Rita White scarf in 100% silk with handrolled hems with her hand drawn images €120 at the Dublin Flea this weekend and from her website ritawhiteart.ie Also in Tea Rooms, Emo Court and Treasure Chest, Galway
Lemon squeeze earrings €32 from Om Diva, Drury Street, Dublin
Black backpack by Matt & Nat €189 at Atrium, Powerscourt Townhouse Centre
Fior Di Lina scented candle by Fornasetti €155 from Brown Thomas
Blue silk scarf €179 by Jokamin at Atrium, Powerscourt Townhouse Centre.
14ct gold fill stacking bracelets 75 each by Scribble & Stone at Design Lane, Temple Bar
Made of Irish hampers from Louis Copeland from 150- 250
18ct gold Dancing Flame ring 1145 from Stonechat, Westbury Mall, Dublin
Rose memory earrings 28 Om Diva, Drury Street, Dublin
Lolita earrings 109 by Aria V at The Collective, Drury Street, Dublin
Zig zag hats by Liadain Aiken at the Dublin Flea at the Point and at Scout, Temple Bar
