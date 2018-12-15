The best Christmas gifts for the most stylish person in your life

Dozens of ideas for small Christmas fashion gifts from €10-€300 - and more – with an emphasis on small independent Irish designers and shops.
Anthracite wool mix trilby with gunmetal trim €85 by Shevlin Millinery at Design Lane, Temple Bar
Ode to Picasso cushion €25 from Om Diva, Drury Street, Dublin
Women's Sherpa nightshirt €12 from Primark
Printed scarf €19.99 Parfois
Éadach by Sara O’Neill, The Merrion Print. Hand drawn print inspired by the Georgian Squares of Dublin. 90cm square with handrolled edge in silk twill or crepe de chine. €195. Marvel Room Brown Thomas
Sienna, cut out gloves €165 Paula Rowan, Westbury Mall, Dublin
Danielle - dramatic black and dark blue gloves €330 Paula Rowan, Westbury Mall, Dublin
Arch gold earring €250 by Sansoeurs at Beautiful South, Swan Centre, Rathmines.
WomanPower notebook €14.95 from Avoca stores
18ct gold moon and star earings from Momuse, Powerscourt Centre, Dublin
A Stable collaboration with Roisin Gartland - superfine Japanese glove leather pouch bag €220 exclusively at Stable, Westbury Mall, Dublin 2
Geometric black and brown bag €55 from Om Diva, Drury Street, Dublin
Slim fit cherry cashmere knit €249 at Atrium, Powerscourt Centre, Dublin
Burgundy long fringe earrings €9.99 Parfois
A Rita White scarf in 100% silk with handrolled hems with her hand drawn images €120 at the Dublin Flea this weekend and from her website ritawhiteart.ie Also in Tea Rooms, Emo Court and Treasure Chest, Galway
Lemon squeeze earrings €32 from Om Diva, Drury Street, Dublin
Black backpack by Matt & Nat €189 at Atrium, Powerscourt Townhouse Centre
Fior Di Lina scented candle by Fornasetti €155 from Brown Thomas
Blue silk scarf €179 by Jokamin at Atrium, Powerscourt Townhouse Centre.
14ct gold fill stacking bracelets €75 each by Scribble & Stone at Design Lane, Temple Bar
Made of Irish hampers from Louis Copeland from €150- 250
18ct gold Dancing Flame ring €1145 from Stonechat, Westbury Mall, Dublin
Rose memory earrings €28 Om Diva, Drury Street, Dublin
Lolita earrings €109 by Aria V at The Collective, Drury Street, Dublin
Zig zag hats by Liadain Aiken at the Dublin Flea at the Point and at Scout, Temple Bar