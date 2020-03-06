The best blue jeans to buy this spring

From wide-leg to straight, whatever silhouette you choose, just make it timeless blue

Corina Gaffey

 

Jeans are ubiquitous on the spring 2020 catwalks. But they’re also the most well-worn item in our wardrobes, a staple that transcends the seasons and is one of the most in-demand items. Global search platform Lyst says jeans are one of the most searched-for items worldwide.

They provide a respite from the head-spinning trend flurry, as one simple denim shade will always be constant: blue. It provides fool-proof, can’t-go-wrong wearability and versatility. As regards silhouette, you can take your pick from kick-flare, wide-leg, straight leg, culotte or balloon.

This was certainly true for spring with designers returning to timeless and opting for all out true blue.

Chanel embraced mannish tailoring by way of a denim twist, offering jeans with cinched waists magnified by pleated fronts and tapered legs. Teaming the high-waisted styles with classic breton striped T-shirt and cardigan combinations.

Vintage flare jean, €29.95, Zara
Vintage flare jean, €29.95, Zara
Blouse, €46, jeans, €62, Warehouse
Blouse, €46, jeans, €62, Warehouse

Celine tapped into the denim craze for spring, squashing the stalwart skinny silhouette, and instead showcased a 24-strong-line-up of bootcut flare, all in shades of classic blue-wash. Proving the versatility of the classic shading, white tuxedo blazers, utility jackets and waistcoats were all shown against the indigo wide-leg styles.

Bottega Veneta, Gucci and Brandon Maxwell encouraged us to do head-to-toe indigo, doubling up and keeping both halves in a similar blue wash. Denim circularity was the end game at French fashion house Givenchy’s spring show. Throwing its weight behind pale blue, creative director Clare Waight Keller reworked up-cycled, vintage pieces into shredded denim styles.

Editor straight leg jeans, €68, Topshop
Editor straight leg jeans, €68, Topshop
Straight high ankle jean, €27.99, H+M
Straight high ankle jean, €27.99, H+M

But luxurious designer denim duds aren’t your only option. On the high-street, blue washes also dominate. Levis is adding a new fit to its extensive blue denim roster. The balloon jean comes with a high-rise waist, curved leg and subtle taper.

If finding the right fit is your denim downfall, H&M has launched a denim campaign featuring a team of fashion stars to preview their range of fits, from slim high ankle to shaping skinny high jeans. 

Rowe Jeans, Û50, Weekday
Rowe Jeans, €50, Weekday
Wide leg jeans, €185, Reformation
Wide leg jeans, €185, Reformation

Revelling in the demise of the skinny fit, Topshop’s Editor jean is in-demand thanks to its straight leg cut, accessible price and myriad of shades of blue.

Want green jeans? That’s planet friendly, not the colour, obviously. Swedish high-street store Weekday offers economical, sustainable styles; its Rowe jeans, made from 100 per cent organic cotton, are a favourite amoung the fashion set.

Balloon jeans, €120, Levis
Balloon jeans, €120, Levis
High waisted wide leg jeans, €195, Maje, Brown Thomas
The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.