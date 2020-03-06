The best blue jeans to buy this spring
From wide-leg to straight, whatever silhouette you choose, just make it timeless blue
Annabel Rosendahl wearing a brown bag, Loewe scarf, denim jeans and Tine Andrea wearing brown coat, denim jeans. Photograph: by Christian Vierig/Getty Images
Jeans are ubiquitous on the spring 2020 catwalks. But they’re also the most well-worn item in our wardrobes, a staple that transcends the seasons and is one of the most in-demand items. Global search platform Lyst says jeans are one of the most searched-for items worldwide.
They provide a respite from the head-spinning trend flurry, as one simple denim shade will always be constant: blue. It provides fool-proof, can’t-go-wrong wearability and versatility. As regards silhouette, you can take your pick from kick-flare, wide-leg, straight leg, culotte or balloon.
This was certainly true for spring with designers returning to timeless and opting for all out true blue.
Chanel embraced mannish tailoring by way of a denim twist, offering jeans with cinched waists magnified by pleated fronts and tapered legs. Teaming the high-waisted styles with classic breton striped T-shirt and cardigan combinations.
Celine tapped into the denim craze for spring, squashing the stalwart skinny silhouette, and instead showcased a 24-strong-line-up of bootcut flare, all in shades of classic blue-wash. Proving the versatility of the classic shading, white tuxedo blazers, utility jackets and waistcoats were all shown against the indigo wide-leg styles.
Bottega Veneta, Gucci and Brandon Maxwell encouraged us to do head-to-toe indigo, doubling up and keeping both halves in a similar blue wash. Denim circularity was the end game at French fashion house Givenchy’s spring show. Throwing its weight behind pale blue, creative director Clare Waight Keller reworked up-cycled, vintage pieces into shredded denim styles.
But luxurious designer denim duds aren’t your only option. On the high-street, blue washes also dominate. Levis is adding a new fit to its extensive blue denim roster. The balloon jean comes with a high-rise waist, curved leg and subtle taper.
If finding the right fit is your denim downfall, H&M has launched a denim campaign featuring a team of fashion stars to preview their range of fits, from slim high ankle to shaping skinny high jeans.
Revelling in the demise of the skinny fit, Topshop’s Editor jean is in-demand thanks to its straight leg cut, accessible price and myriad of shades of blue.
Want green jeans? That’s planet friendly, not the colour, obviously. Swedish high-street store Weekday offers economical, sustainable styles; its Rowe jeans, made from 100 per cent organic cotton, are a favourite amoung the fashion set.