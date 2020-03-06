The best blue jeans to buy this spring

Jeans are ubiquitous on the spring 2020 catwalks. But they’re also the most well-worn item in our wardrobes, a staple that transcends the seasons and is one of the most in-demand items. Global search platform Lyst says jeans are one of the most searched-for items worldwide.

They provide a respite from the head-spinning trend flurry, as one simple denim shade will always be constant: blue. It provides fool-proof, can’t-go-wrong wearability and versatility. As regards silhouette, you can take your pick from kick-flare, wide-leg, straight leg, culotte or balloon.

This was certainly true for spring with designers returning to timeless and opting for all out true blue.

Chanel embraced mannish tailoring by way of a denim twist, offering jeans with cinched waists magnified by pleated fronts and tapered legs. Teaming the high-waisted styles with classic breton striped T-shirt and cardigan combinations.

Vintage flare jean, €29.95, Zara

Blouse, €46, jeans, €62, Warehouse

Celine tapped into the denim craze for spring, squashing the stalwart skinny silhouette, and instead showcased a 24-strong-line-up of bootcut flare, all in shades of classic blue-wash. Proving the versatility of the classic shading, white tuxedo blazers, utility jackets and waistcoats were all shown against the indigo wide-leg styles.

Bottega Veneta, Gucci and Brandon Maxwell encouraged us to do head-to-toe indigo, doubling up and keeping both halves in a similar blue wash. Denim circularity was the end game at French fashion house Givenchy’s spring show. Throwing its weight behind pale blue, creative director Clare Waight Keller reworked up-cycled, vintage pieces into shredded denim styles.

Editor straight leg jeans, €68, Topshop

Straight high ankle jean, €27.99, H+M

But luxurious designer denim duds aren’t your only option. On the high-street, blue washes also dominate. Levis is adding a new fit to its extensive blue denim roster. The balloon jean comes with a high-rise waist, curved leg and subtle taper.

If finding the right fit is your denim downfall, H&M has launched a denim campaign featuring a team of fashion stars to preview their range of fits, from slim high ankle to shaping skinny high jeans.

Rowe Jeans, €50, Weekday

Wide leg jeans, €185, Reformation

Revelling in the demise of the skinny fit, Topshop’s Editor jean is in-demand thanks to its straight leg cut, accessible price and myriad of shades of blue.

Want green jeans? That’s planet friendly, not the colour, obviously. Swedish high-street store Weekday offers economical, sustainable styles; its Rowe jeans, made from 100 per cent organic cotton, are a favourite amoung the fashion set.

Balloon jeans, €120, Levis