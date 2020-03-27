Take the necessary steps to buy walking shoes online

As gyms and fitness centres are closed, the inevitable new normal means many of us are forced to get any sort of physical activity is through streaming at-home workouts or heading out for a walk.

A quick, brisk, socially-distanced walk not only provides a brief respite from staying inside, but the much-needed outside time is great for the mind. But before you head out the door, you’ll need a decent pair of walking shoes.

A solid investment, they will serve you well if you plan on going walking regularly making everything from shoreside strolls to gentle walks around the park to mountain trails a breeze.

The perfect pair to don for all of this strolling should strike somewhere between lightweight, comfortable, robust and waterproof. But did you ever consider stylish?

Though selecting a pair that protects and supports your feet should always be top of the list, you still don’t have to fully compromise on style for utility. Walking shoes, actually, have never been as stylish or more relevant, with fashion strongly getting behind the outdoorsy aesthetic.

Walking shoes manufactured by Ecco.

Thanks to style movements such as athleisure and gorpcore, trail trainers and walking shoes have become chic. Ranging from sleek and stylish to bright and bold, they have become a firm favourite on the feet of the style set.

If you’re planning to use the shoes for what they’re intended for and get your 10,000 steps in, look for a pair that offers a cushioned bed, substantial arch support and provides shock absorption. When it comes to outer materials, consider your walking terrain.

A more mountainous hike requires a robust pair with lug sole made with waterproofing materials, while for a dry trail, such as footpaths or parks, you can opt for a pair kitted out in breathable exterior with more of a trainer feel.

With shopping regulated to online only at the moment, here are some things to consider to ensure a comfortable fit. Are your feet wide or narrow? Do you have high or low arches?

Measurements

Take the dimensions of both of your feet, and always take measurements when standing as feet expand with weight. It’s also advisable to take measurements at the end of day as you feet swell. There are lots of online guides and conversion charts for this process, including a useful one on Wikihow. You’ll need an A4 sheet (at least), pen/pencil, tape and conversion charts for sizes in different jurisdictions.

Walking shoes manufactured by New Balance.

With this information, you can find out your shoe size for different brands by checking their conversion charts, and sites will also depicted whether the shoes are narrow, medium or wide fit. Reviews are helpful if you want to find out if the product is true to image and size.

Often, instead of a product shot of shoes, it helps to see the shoe worn by a model. For instance, you’ll be able to see how high or low-rise the shoe is, how wide-fitting it is and if it supports the ankle. If the website doesn’t have model images, Google the style and brand, as various websites have different methods of presenting products, and you might be able to find more images elsewhere.

Check out the returns policies, and ensure there are free returns. Shoes are heavy and cost a lot to post back, especially if the retailer is located overseas. If there are free returns and you can’t make a decision, order more than one pair.

You can’t accurately assess a pair of walking shoes without trying them out, so when they arrive, walk around your house to assess stability, flexibly and comfort.