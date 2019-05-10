Suited and booted: easy outfits for men to wear to a summer wedding

Keep it stress-free and beat the heat at this year’s summer nuptials

Sleek and smart: a Remus Uomo blazer is ideal summer wedding attire

There’s nothing more fraught style-wise than wedding season. Whether you’re the groom, best man or guest, the reality is most men struggle when it comes to get getting suited and booted.

But panic not fellas: being comfortably smart is the best way to dress. 

Unfortunately, a good wedding outfit doesn’t just come together by accident. It does require some forward planning further adding to the style stresses. Certain style flourishes are needed to elevate your look, that’s unless you want to be lost in a sea of navy or grey suits. 

Leave the overly tailored look to the groom and go for the casual but smart look with this shirt from Reiss for €130
Ditch the heavy wool suit in favour of more casual tailoring in lighter fabrics like this Hugo Boss blazer from Brown Thomas for €685
Step into style with these brogues (€195) from Ted Baker
One suit won’t cut for every social occasion so forget about trying to get away with your office tailoring for a wedding. Your suit should say be sleek and smart, not “I have a job interview”. Instead ditch the heavy wool suit in favour of more casual tailoring in lighter fabrics of cotton, linen or seersucker. Leave the overly tailored look to the groom.

But just because the fabrics are lightweight doesn’t mean you can’t ensure a heavyweight style win. Opting for more more structured, sharp silhouettes in the featherweight fabrics will guarantee you nail the dress code.

Safe bet: opting for earthy tones like this khaki blazer from Zara for €69.95 is a smart choice
Stylish: Mango blazer for €69.99
Add a splash of colour to your outfit with this Favourbook tie from (€120) from Mr Porter
Summer means brighter and – if you’ve the nerve – bolder, so lighter prints work well. Embrace colour, while pastels, in particular pink are in right now, eggshell blue is a safe choice if you want to lighten up. Safer again are more earthy tones including khakis, tans and browns that can easily be mixed with grey and navy.

A white shirt will always be vital to solid wedding attire but with relaxed dress codes in the summer months you could consider a grandad, Mandarin or Cuban collar as a relaxed alternative. This look also has the advantage of not having to wear a tie in the warmer days. 

If you do want to smarten up your look and add a heavy dose of personality, add splashes of colour and pattern with your tie or pocket square to reflect the celebratory day out. 

Opt for this shirt (€49.95) and trousers (€59.95) from Massimo Dutti instead of your heavy suit to ensure you dress appropriately for a summer wedding
