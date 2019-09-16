Stylish rainwear from Cos as Millie Bobby Brown edits Pandora collection

Saturday is the last chance to see a new play about the celebrated Irish cookery writer and broadcaster Maura Laverty who was a household name in Ireland for three decades. Written by Bairbre Ní Chaoimh and Yvonne Quinn, Ní Chaoimh plays Laverty and is joined by Patrick Ryan. Laverty’s work was often controversial and her novels were banned for their sexual frankness. She was also known for her style and love of fashion and the costumes have been specially designed by Peter O’ Brien with accessories from A Store is Born. Her flamboyance was very much part of her personality and she loved a hat which she called “a bit of lighthearted nonsense that gives you a feeling of having been extravagant in a good cause”. The play, directed by Joan Sheehy, is called Maura Laverty – This Was Your Life and takes place Saturday night at 8pm in The Sheds, Clontarf.

STYLISH RAINWEAR

New rainwear from Cos

Such a wet Irish August brought rainwear into focus where style often takes a back seat to protection and function. Cos, which one wouldn’t necessarily associate with outdoor wear has, however, come up with a handsome raincoat that combines good looks with practicality. It has a smooth rubbery feel, a functional drawstring hood, storm flap and vintage inspired snap button, zip fasteners and costs €225, perfect for Irish weather. Stable at the Westbury also do really stylish macintoshes with side straps, contrast stitch buttonholes and linen lining, little details that elevate a mundane everyday item into something just as good for day-to-day wear as well as for those showers.

OAK LEAF

These cute little earrings in the shape of gilded oak leaves are from Pandora’s latest collection of jewellery in 18 carat gold plated sterling silver, inspired by the “woodland universe” which includes acorn rings, chains and pendants. The company has recently partnered with Stranger Things actor Millie Bobby Brown who is committed to encouraging positive change among members her peers and who has just signed a two year contract with Unicef making her their youngest ever goodwill ambassador. Her edit of Pandora’s new collection of jewellery launches next month.

SHARP MENSWEAR

From Zegna's a/w collection at Frewen and Aylward Dunlaoghaire today

A special Meet the Maker menswear event takes place on Saturday in Frewen & Aylward in Dun Laoghaire when Salvatore Starace of Zegna will present the autumn/winter made to measure collection from the luxury Italian house. He will be joined by knitter Edmund McNulty presenting his autumn/winter collection and taking orders, along with Rob Galvin from Stór and Garvan de Bruir leatherworker. One day only so get there early.