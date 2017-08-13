Striking Irish kimonos kick the trend up a gear

Kimonos have been a trend all summer, but some of the most striking Irish versions are those designed by the Northern Irish stylist and illustrator Sara O’Neill called Éadach.

Children of Lir kimona (€825) from Northern Irish stylist and illustrator Sara O’Neill’s collection, Éadach.

Like the line of scarves that O’Neill also creates, many are inspired by her grandmother’s stories and Irish myths and legends. This one in red and black printed silk twill handmade in Belfast and exclusive to BT Create is called Children of Lir and is based on the story’s connection with places near where she lives – Ballycastle, Rathlin and Kinbane.

Another called Lost Souls, recreating the story of a famous Victorian shipwreck in Whiterock, has an image of a seabird’s wings spanning the shoulders. Both are limited edition and cost €825. eadachbysaraoneill.com/about – DMcQ

Flutters of feathers

The Dee dress, a little show-stopping vintage-style black taffeta dress with feathers for €324.

Dee is the name of this little show-stopping vintage-style black taffeta dress with feathers €324 (and a flutter of feathers is a key decor feature for autumn/winter) by Caroline Kilkenny from her latest collection of dresses. The added peeping trim of leatherette lace mesh gives it added oomph for a winter evening’s outing. Find it in Arnotts, the Kilkenny Shop, Design Centre in Dublin, Aishling Maher in Adare and other stockists nationwide. Visit carolinekilkenny.com – DMcQ

Erdem joins forces with H&M

“I love the idea of creating an object of desire,” Erdem (centre) has said. His upcoming collaboration with H&M is to be filmed by Baz Luhrmann (right).

H&M’s latest collaboration to be unveiled on November 2nd is with Erdem and will be highly anticipated as it will also include menswear, a first for the British designer known for his floaty floral frocks and romantic approach to womenswear. “I love the idea of creating an object of desire,” he once said and no doubt with H&M’s price points, this collection is bound to be a desirable one if the usual hounds don’t hoover up everything on the first day for resale on eBay.

The collaboration, which will be filmed by the Australian film maker Baz Luhrmann, will reinterpret the design themes from some of Erdem’s most celebrated collections playing with the prints, textiles and craftsmanship that have made his name. – DMcQ

Wear it

Lounge in style with a robe (€180) and Palazzo pants (€120) from The Ethical Silk Company.

If your lounging-around-the-house “comfies” are anything like ours (greying and stained) then they could probably do with an update. The Ethical Silk Company’s loungewear is made from luxurious Mulberry silk; a fabric that is comfortable, lightweight and temperature regulating. This means it is perfect for summer and winter wardrobes. Robe €180, Palazzo pants €120 from The Ethical Silk Company.

Steal vs splurge

Cannes shirt dress in white €16.95.

Update your summer wardrobe with this Cannes shirt dress in white €16.95 (iclothing.com) or invest in a staple cotton poplin dress for €445 from Victoria, Victoria Beckham.

Staple cotton poplin dress for €445 from Victoria Beckham.

Style secret

Lisa Regan, public relations, believes comfort is everything.

“Comfort is everything. When it comes to being stylish, when you can walk well, you carry yourself and have an air of confidence that you simply cannot get in really high heeled shoes or clothes that are too tight.” Lisa Regan, public relations.