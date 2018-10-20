Step into style this winter with these new leather boots

Kate Gleeson is stepping up her game on her womenswear website, adding a new winter boot she has designed herself, after exacting research on details, called the Kate boot. The boot is a high, stacked leather and suede ankle boot handmade in Portugal and geared to what suits her customers and what she looks for herself in winter.

It comes in sizes 36-41 (no half sizes) that flatters the leg, works well with midi dresses or under a straight leg trouser, adds a bit of height and has leather insoles cushioned for comfort. In all a useful winter accessory and a good buy for €380. Find it on www.diffusion.ie.

The history of turbans are explored in Thais Muniz’s workshops. Photograph: Abe Neihum

Headwrap

If you have ever wondered how to wrap a turban, the Dublin-based Brazilian artist Thais Muniz, founder of a project in 2012 called Turbante-se (a Brazilian Portuguese phrase meaning turban yourself), is something of a specialist on the art, history and significance of the turban.

With so many people producing scarves in Ireland and unable to tie them in different and interesting ways, her workshops and tutorials provide practical lessons on tying over 10 headwrap styles while also throwing light on turban wearing traditions.

Passionate about her subject which she has researched widely, she also sells specially selected patterns and textiles from around the world and has travelled to various festivals, conferences, street parties and other events in Los Angeles, London, Amsterdam, Brussel, Barcelona, Rio de Janeiro and elsewhere to spread the word. Visit turbante-se.com for forthcoming Dublin tutorial dates or find her on Instagram turbante.se