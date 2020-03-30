Spring dresses to dream about, whether you like them flirty or feminine

Much of the pleasure we derive from clothes lies in the possibility of transformation, according to fashion writer Kennedy Fraser. Some of the best dresses for spring on the catwalks were everything from witchy black or frothy tulle affairs to bias draped numbers and Victorian leg o’ mutton sleeves.

McQueen’s collection, considered the most exquisite of all, highlighted craftsmanship in lace, embroidery, linen and upcycled materials. These ideas have sprinkled down onto the high street, bringing broderie anglaise back into fashion, and a look that masquerades as handmade.

Here in Ireland, the formality and tailoring of one of our leading ready to wear companies, FeeG, has given way to a softer approach. That’s in keeping with the present mood, amply illustrated here with a collection of dresses that allows for different shapes and silhouettes. “It has been changing for the last number of seasons,” says designer Fiona Heaney, “and is fresher and softer in styling with bolder colours and prints.”

There are dresses for those who like them wrapped, dresses for those who prefer something a little flirty, plain coloured dresses for those who dislike prints

Prints, designed inhouse and printed in Italy, range from ditsy lighthearted florals (on a white background) to stronger blowsy pinks and geometric styles, with fabrics of mostly cotton, silk and viscose.

There are dresses for those who like them wrapped, dresses for those who prefer something a little flirty, plain coloured dresses for those who dislike prints, and for high summer, feminine cotton lace dresses with raffia, wood or tassel trims. Some dresses come with pockets, others without.

While boutiques and retail outlets are temporarily closed due to Covid-19, Arnotts.ie stocks more than 20 pieces from the current collection, which can be ordered online when restrictions are lifted.

White broderie anglaise dress (€266)

Wrap jersey dress (€252)

Button front shirt dress with belt (€296)

Green tailored dress with contrast collar (€224). Also comes in navy and watermelon pink

Daisy short dress with tassel detail (€296)

Cream flower dress (€267)

Wear long dresses with chunky knits or a denim jacket and trainers for a more casual, bohemian look. Shorter dresses suit a cardigan and heels. The collection has 90 pieces in all and is currently sold in Ireland, the UK, Spain and Germany. Laura Whitmore, Jo Malone and Kathryn Thomas are some of its high-profile fans. On her TV show recently, Claire Byrne has been seen sporting both the emerald green dress with Peter Pan collar and its version in navy, too, from the current collection.

Pink flower dress (€257)

Photography by Alex Hutchinson. Stylist: Sarah Rickard. Hair and make-up: Christine Lucignano. Model: Vanessa O’Connell/Not Another Agency

All clothes from FeeG’s spring summer collection; feeg.ie