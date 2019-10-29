Spooky jewellery for the witching season and Communion dresses for life

All ears Halloween

Now that Lady Hale has given brooches their time in the limelight with her big silver spider, how about these little trifles for Halloween? The pumpkin stud earrings can be found in Marks & Spencer for €6.75 and broach the fact (sorry about that) that there are other, fashion, ways to mark the occasion with a bit of fun. And this dragonfly brooch by Corona Silver (€60) is another, flying option.

Dragonfly brooch by Corona Silver (€60)

Handmade silk Communion dress from Cairenn Foy

Communion dress

Hyper-organised mothers of communicants are probably getting ready for their children’s big day and thinking about the dress as retailers now stock up on their offerings. The Irish designer Cairenn Foy based in Sandymount has recently launched her handmade silk communion dresses online and they are pretty special.

Handmade in Dublin from 100 per cent silk, each takes eight to 10 weeks to make in a conscious effort to move away from fast fashion. The idea is that the dresses –traditional and timeless – can be worn over and over again and kept safe in their branded care bags like family heirlooms. Prices range from €475-€695 and customers can request a swatch of any of the silks before purchasing. Private appointments can be made by emailing info@cairennfoy.com

A silver jaw neck piece by Emer Roberts (€3,900) at The Collective

More jewels

As some small shops shut their doors, others expand. Latest to enlarge its space at 24 Drury Street is The Collective which celebrates its second anniversary by spreading out on to two floors showcasing 22 emerging and established Irish and European jewellery designers.

It is also now selling candles, scarves and homemade soaps as well as continuing its silver ring forging and charm crafting classes. It has launched new four- and nine-week jewellery making courses at its in-house workshop SilverWorks@The Collective.

Look out for unusual and beautiful pieces from the award-winning Emer Roberts, for example, a necklace pictured here and others like Jennifer Kinnear, Aria-V, Aidan Smyth and Christina Goldston as well as owner/designer Madeleine Blaine and her Gallardo & Blaine label. Visit www.thecollectivedublin.ie for further information.

Ola Spain

Still on the subject of communion dresses, Marian Gale in Donnybrook, always quick on the beat, has just taken delivery of some Communion dresses handmade for her specially in Spain and Italy.

Made in 100 per cent superfine cotton and organza, they come in ice white and soft ivory and in classic styles deliberately designed to be passed from one sister to another. Gale also offers a collection of headpieces styled, she says, on the hairband that Kate Middleton wore at her son’s christening as well as pumps in patent and iridescent leather. Prices for dresses start at €298 – a lace dress with a V-back and blue sash is €450.

Zoe Jordan’s silve leggings (€195) and yellow Parker knit (€280)

Zoe in Paris

The last time I saw Zoe Jordan’s collection was in Le Bon Marche in Paris, France’s premier fashion store. The A/W collection recently previewed in Dublin featured her new Zebra Edit with graphic prints inspired by a family visit to Kenya.

Her casual sporty looks are also evident in her streetwear with that unmistakable look of casual luxury like these leggings called Silve (€195) and the yellow Parker cashmere knit (€280) both online from zoe-jordan.com.

Her Edison cashmere bomber jacket in black and white for both men and women is also new this season and could make a good Christmas gift – there are matching cashmere trackpants.