Six looks we love from the Cos Spring/Summer collection

Though winter is fast approaching, this is the time when fashion previews of spring and summer are in progress, with many such collections “landing” in shops immediately after Christmas. This week Cos displayed the new season’s shapes and colours in Dublin in a collection inspired by the qualities of paper.

Most attention centred on an unusual lightweight papery-thin green fabric used in a simple coat, a pleated skirt and a vest top – adapted from a material used industrially.

New shapes and proportions were evident in the sporty two pieces in the finest wool melange and in the reimagined sizes of the shirt dress – in this case ankle-length, begging the question of to what lengths will you go in summer?

As always in Cos, cutting and colour are paramount, with experimental touches in folding and draping and subtle shades of mint, brick, yellow ochre and powder blue with bleached-out white accessories – knitted sneakers, leather slip-ons, square-toed sandals, shoppers and rectangular leather bags. And of course, many new variations on white shirts, some with voluminous sleeves and others in sheer fabrics.

Here are six looks we loved:

1) Long two-tone dress in rib texture in petrol with matching knit trousers

2) Sheer cotton voile shirt with slit details in dark navy (also comes in blush)

3) Navy jersey top with low-cut back and long navy wool skirt with white knitted sneakers

4) Elongated mint cotton shirt dress with reworked proportions

5) Structured cotton poplin shirt with coated Tyvek vest top in leaf green and white pleated cotton skirt

6) A sporty look in tailored lightweight wool in grey melange with cropped trousers and patent leather bag