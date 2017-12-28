Six 2017 fashion trends we love – and six we never want to see again

From blanket scarves (love) to paperwaist trousers (loathe) here is the best and worst of style in 2017

Deirdre McQuillan

 

What we love

Longer, looser dresses

Winter florals topped with big jumpers. It’s a look that chimes with the covered-up trend, easy to wear and very feminine. Sales of M&S’s long navy star-studded dress called the constellation topping one million is a good example of the appeal.

Chandelier earrings

The longer, the brighter, the better. Adds a whole new focus to the face. Seen everywhere on the catwalk, the street and Strictly Come Dancing.

Red

This was the shade of the season – never mind The Handmaid’s Tale – in all its hues to suit every skin type and making an impact in a dress, a coat, shoes, sweaters or jewellery. Peter O’Brien nailed it with his red tiered coat for Dunnes Stores and so did many others.

Blanket scarves

A big chunky statement around the neck which frames the face and oh, the toasty comfort. Needs adroit wrapping. Penneys have soft inexpensive versions.

Sock boots

A challenging aesthetic that has become a best-seller in solid colours.

Tweed

Balenciaga and Prada thrust it into the limelight and make us fall in love with it all over again. The textured heritage effect mixed with Lurex works, but keep it in check – literally, that is. A check jacket is always a failsafe buy.

What we’d like to see the back of

Paperbag waists

These baggy affairs do nobody any favours and in a season of festivity who wants even more expanded midriffs? Give us a break; even the slimmest frames struggled with this trend.

Torn and tattered denims

Seriously, in freezing weather ripped jeans look ridiculous and the question is why look more distressed? Even worse with fishnet tights underneath. Look at yourself in 20 years’ time.

One shouldered tops

Effective on a great shoulderline, but haven’t we seen enough of them around? We’re bored. Give them the cold shoulder next season.

Disco glam

People are besotted by the 1980s, but excessive dazzle is starting to wane and we’re now overwhelmed by the out and out glamour of all those sequins. Many of them, on less expensive garments, fall off anyway and in another sense, certainly look off in spring weather.

Pyjamas as day wear

No matter how beautiful they are, no matter how exquisite and luxurious, you will still look as if bed is in your head. Grand in India, in a hot climate or by the pool, but on the Dart to Dollymount?

