Seventy-five Irish clothes shops for your online Christmas shopping

This guide is part of 400 – yes, 400! – Irish retailers for all your online Christmas shopping

irishsocksciety.com

We love the socks from this Galway-based company. High quality and inventive to boot. Irish Socksciety has also moved into face masks: we particularly like the one that says, simply, “howya”.

buachaill.com

Boxer shorts for boys with the word “Buachaill” on them? An-mhaith ar fad.

pollyandandy.com

From jocks to socks, the Polly & Andy range includes some wonderful-looking seamless socks made from bamboo.

sockcoop.com

Socks of Ireland? Yes, they’re a thing now, as you’ll see on Sock Co Op’s site. And the world is a better place for it.

electronicsheep.com

Very cool scarves and jumpers and – more recently – masks from Electronic Sheep.

siolog.ie

Síológ sells high-quality, ethically made childrenswear and lifestyle products from independent Irish brands.

duesouth.ie

Ethically made T-shirts and hoodies from Due South. Oh, and sunglasses made out of recycled skateboards – what’s not to love about that?

gaababy.ie

With hundreds of thousands of Irish people relying on the GAA to keep them sane during the winter lockdown, the hurling, football and camogie championships are likely to be more popular this year than ever. What better way to capture the hearts and minds of the smallest of fans than with GAA-themed babywear from Gagababy?

avoca.com

We could have put Avoca into almost any category. Not an Irish-owned shop any more, but it still sells a lot of Irish-made products.

hairybaby.com

Can there be a Pricewatch reader who has not heard of Hairy Baby? We have certainly plugged the T-shirt (and, more recently, mask) people enough. And they deserve it.

louiscopeland.com

Louis Copeland and Sons is an old-school tailor in a brave new world. If you are looking for fancy clobber or cufflinks or bags, you will find it here.

anastasiashop.com

Anastasia has, in its own words,“an outfit for every occasion. We offer a great selection of stylish occasion wear for weddings, christenings, communions and confirmations from leading Irish designers including Fee G and Caroline Kilkenny. Other dressy wear ranges include Chiara Boni La Petite Robe and Stop Staring dresses.”

siopaella.com

If you are looking for a place to buy and to sell fancy clobber, look no further than Siopaella.

ohhbygum.ie

Ohh! By Gum stocks all sorts of “ecochic” for women and children, from fair-trade and sustainable fashion labels that you will struggle to find elsewhere.

beanantees.com

The Beanantees site explains itself better than we could: “Empowering apparel and gifts celebrating wild Irish women and an Ghaeilge. Designed, embroidered and printed in the hills of Donegal. Each range supports a different rape crisis, pro-choice or LGBTQ+ organisation.”

celtictweed.ie

The Celtic Tweed folk design and create sustainable Irish clothing in Balbriggan, Co Dublin. The clothes are handmade to order, and the company does “gents, ladies and unique Irish gifts”.

jasminetralee.com

Jasmine Boutique sells funky casual clothes and gifts for women.

bluspjsbox.com

Until very recently we had no idea such a thing existed, but, now that we do, we kind of love the idea of a subscription pyjama service. Or you can just buy on a one-off basis. Blu’s PJs Box has some lovely stuff, so it does.

rainbowkidsboutique.ie

Rainbow Kids Boutique is, one fan wrote, “the most wonderful little shop who primarily stock children’s ethical, comfy and colourful clothes but have recently expanded to include ethical adults clothing, gifts, beauty and a large range of toys. All their products come from suppliers who pay fair wages and their clothing is almost exclusively organic cotton.” The site sells Irish brands, and we are told its customer service is second to none.

mariesuelingerie.ie

MarieSue Lingerie, in Carlow and Newbridge, Co Kildare, has been in business since 2003. Professional bra fitters, they supply mastectomywear, sports bras, maternity and nursing bras, non-wired, wired and much more. They will also answer any query through email or a telephone consultation.

indigoandcloth.com

Indigo & Cloth store features “a curation of contemporary menswear, design and lifestyle goods”. It also has a speciality cafe on the ground floor of its shop in Temple Bar, in Dublin.

hehirs.com

Hehirs of Cliden, in Co Galway, has had to shut its physical store, like all the rest, but is still selling menswear and womenswear all over the country.

mcelhinneys.com

A Donegal favourite, this, but now open to us all. McElhinneys has clothes for everyone, as well as beauty, home, jewellery, bags and more. The family-owned company promises free and fast delivery on orders over €49, and a free click-and-collect service locally.

lovelucy.ie

If you don’t already love Lucy, you might after a visit to this site.

dirtyfabulous.com

Dirty Fabulous sells original vintage from the 1920s onwards. Lots of great bridal and occasionwear, plus killer accessories such as hats, bags and jewellery, perfect for stocking fillers.

thomaspatrick.com

Thomas Patrick has been putting shoes on the feet of Ireland from its shop on Grafton Street in Dublin since 1974. That is closed at present, but you can still buy online.

littlelarksclothing.com

Little Larks say: “We are two Irish mums, Caroline and Denise, who set up the brand and design beautiful-quality clothing that is fun to wear. We specialise in hand-smocked dresses and other lovely items from newborn to eight years.”

monaghanscashmere.ie

Monaghans Cashmere has been selling cashmere clothes and scarves for more than 60 years, so if you’re in the market for a lovely present for a loved one or even for yourself, then it will see you right.

thecostumeshop.ie

Shops selling Christmas jumpers may be closed for now, but rest assured that you can still buy them from the Costume Shop, alongside all manner of costumes should you ever get the chance to go to a fancy-dress party again.

landers.ie

Landers, a family business with a big store in Tralee, sells a huge range of outdoor clothing and equipment. The site can kit you out for walking, hiking, mountaineering, camping, fishing, water sports, skiing and loads more.

tweedinthevalley.com

How tweed is my valley? Pretty tweedy if you are these people. This Irish-made tweed company’s physical shop is shut, but it’s still selling online, both its own brand and many other small Irish makers and crafters.

spailpin.com

Spailpín makes Irish cool. Based in Spiddal, in Connemara, it sells Irish-language T-shirts, hoodies and, more recently, face masks. Some of the masks are personalised with things like “Is mise Gearóid” and “Is mise Conor”. What about Áth Cliath Abú? It also does a great range of Christmas cards.

emily-jean.com

Emily Jean O Byrne recently pivoted her business from special-occasion headwear to ready-to-wear accessories.

fodla.ie

Fódla, an ecofriendly clothing brand, says it is committed to social enterprise, sustainably conscious and hiking obsessed. For every five garments it sells it gives a T-shirt to the charity Inner City Helping Homeless. It also donates 5 per cent of each sale to the organisation.

pamelascott.com

Pamela Scott’s clothing and accessories store caters for all ages and sizes, and carries exclusive own brands as well as designer labels.

arnotts.ie

Not a lot we can say about Arnotts. You’ve probably heard of it. Big Dublin department store on the northside of the Liffey. We’re very fond of it and miss the occasional wander through the shop.

brownthomas.ie

Although the upmarket department store’s physical shops remain closed, it’s business as unusual for Brown Thomas online.

theharlequin.ie

The Harlequin, a Dubin-based vintage shop, is always good for a wander – and if you can’t do it physically you can always do it virtually.

happiclose.ie

Happiclose specialises in outfits for kids who don’t like getting dressed. There’s a lot of Velcro going on here. There are also a lot of very cute clothes.

choiceboutique.com

Choice Boutique, a family-owned fashion chain with four stores in Dublin and three regional concessions, carries a mix of European brands, as well as two Irish-designed brands, Naya and Peruzzi.

purpletag.ie

Purple Tag sells a huge range men and women’s shoes from popular high-street brands – plus gift vouchers – with free delivery for all orders over €40 in Ireland. It is the online trading partner of Graham Shoes, which has been in business since 1969, with stores in Dublin, Carlow and Kilkenny (where it has a specialist childrens’ shoe store).

charmeboutique.ie

Charme Boutique is a new site, based in Newmarket, Co Cork, set up by a person who lost her job at the beginning of the year when the retailer she had spent more than a decade working for closed down.

basecamp.ie

Basecamp’s great website caters for the outdoor-equipment and -clothing market.

standfor.ie

Standfor, an online clothes shop based in west Co Cork, stocks a range of street-style and casual T-shirts, hoodies, sweatshirts, long sleeves, beanie hats and accessories with “unique designs and quality picked to face a tough opponent: fast fashion”.

hannahats.com

Hats are back in a big way this year, and you won’t find many better than the ones on this site. Hanna Hats is a third-generation family business based in Donegal town, with 25 employees, that must be among the last hat and cap manufacturers to make all their products here.

leevalleyireland.com

Lee Valley Ireland is a small Irish company, based in west Co Cork, selling a range of Irish country clothing, including many gift items.

ilovecarousel.com

Carousel is an Irish vintage-inspired clothing store that had two retail spaces at the beginning of 2020 but has now moved exclusively online. It designs its own vintage-inspired clothing brand, Circus, in its Dublin studio.

magee1866.com

A traditional Irish clothes shop with a storied history in a very modern setting.

madjessie.com

Mad Jessie says it designs high-quality, colourful, durable activewear. “Uniquely artistic, beautifully bold, super strong, comfy & mad4fun: it’s all about how you feel!”

colettelatchford.ie

Colette Latchford, a women’s clothes shop in Galway, stocks labels including Marella, Emme (by Marella), Marc Cain, Gant, Oui, Luis Civit, Aldomartins, Reset, Onjenu, Claudia C, Passioni, and Olivier Philips. Its site offers free delivery within Ireland, as well as click and collect.

gaeilgheansai.com

Gaeilgheansaí is a Dublin company selling modern Irish-language clothes such as sweatshirts, hats and T-shirts. “Our focus is on pride for the Irish language, pride in yourself, and women’s rights. Our mottos include ‘Tá Gaeilge Agam’, ‘Tá Cúpla Focal Agam’, ‘Bí Bródúil’ and ‘Ní Saoirse go Saoirse na mBan’.”

edelmacbride.com

Edel MacBride is 100 per cent Irish-designed and -produced luxury fashion knitwear made in Co Donegal using local yarns. “What can I say?” MacBride says. “I held my first Irish craft fair in 1977, and now I’m a grandmother with a passion to knit something more amazing every day!”

costelloeandcostelloe.com

Costelloe + Costelloe, the well-known and well-regarded clothes shop in Dublin, is doing the business online in a big way.

robes4you.com

What could be better than a fluffy robe? A fluffy robe with your name on it, maybe? You can find them at Robes4You.

nativedenims.com

Native Denims makes premium jeans by hand at the Chocolate Factory in Dublin. It launched its website in 2018, “as we perceived a void existed in the premium denim space for high-quality, well-fitting, sustainable fashion items manufactured using traditional methods on the island of Ireland”.

celtictshirts.ie

This little screen-printing business in Lahinch, in Co Clare, has been printing its own Celtic designs since 1979.

fiaclothing.com

“Sustainability is core to the brand’s beliefs, and Fia is committed to minimising its impact on the environment,” say Fiona Sheehan and her daughter, Anna, who are based in Killiney, Co Dublin. “When you take the high ground with Fia you can be safe in the knowledge that you are investing in premium-quality slow fashion that will stand the test of time.”

freshcutsclothing.com

Fresh Cuts Clothing is an ethical and sustainable Irish brand designed and owned by Stephen Murphy. He does a full range of affordable casual clothing, as well as selling other ethical clothing brands.

kirbyshoes.ie

If you’re in the market for shoes for kids or adults, Kirby’s Footwear, a family-run business in Ballincollig, outside Cork city, is well worth a look. It also offers click and collect if you’re in the neighbourhood.

costumedublin.ie

Costume, the Dublin boutique founded in 1997 by the Tucker sisters Anne and Tracey and their mother, Billie, has become a stylish shopping destination. It now sells its full range of contemporary designers on its website.

havanaboutique.ie

Havana, the luxury fashion boutique in Donnybrook in Dublin, has stocked its online store with the same lustworthy pieces as the standalone store. Hosting international labels like Comme des Garçons, Hache and Ann Demeulemeester, it is also the exclusive stockist of the Irish designer Simone Rocha and Irish knitwear brands Colin Burke and Castanea.

beautifulsouth.ie

Beautiful South, a Dublin boutique owned by Grainne Wynne, specialises in “classic pieces with a fashion-forward twist”. Although its site isn’t set up for ordering, you can shop via phone or Instagram, and Wynne will even hop on her bike to deliver the items herself – within a cyclable distance, of course.

olori.ie

Olori, which is based in Cork, stocks a covetable list of brands, including Róisín Linnane, Filippa K and Studio Nicholson.

macbees.ie

Established in 1984, Macbees, a Killarney boutique with a strong online offering, stocks a mix of new, emerging and interesting homegrown and international labels.

kalu.ie

Whether you’re after the perfect dress for a socially-distanced wedding or a cosy knit for lockdown, the Kildare boutique Emporium Kalu has an impressive online store stocking it all.

@museings

Muse, a fashion boutique in Waterford, says it focuses on lesser-seen brands from Ireland and abroad. Its exclusive handmade leather bags with a vintage twist could make an ideal gift, as could its accessories from the Irish designers Debbie Millington and Mary K. You can also order by phone, with delivery nationwide.

rubysboutique.ie

Ruby’s Boutique stocks Spanish, Portugese and French clothes for children from birth to eight years old.

drumgreenagh.com

Described by its owners as “a one-stop-gift-for-me shop based in Galway . . . stuff that’s a little bit different from the usual fare”. Clothes, candles, ceramics, jewellery and a whole lot more besides.

scoutdublin.com

Clothes, shoes, homewares, kids’ stuff and a whole lot more. The site’s ethos is to provide “a range of timeless products that steer clear from trends, instead offering functionality, good design and longevity” and to support “the wealth of talent in Ireland’s thriving design scene”.

thecatandthemoon.ie

What is most impressive is absolutely everything you find here has been made or created in Ireland, from the art to the jewellery to the dinky baby booties and the scarves and clothes.

babyboo.ie

BabyBoo, based in Cork, designs and makes organic-cotton clothing for babies and big kids. It’s probably best known for its drool-busting bandana bibs.

chicmarilyn.com

Based in Drogheda, Chic Marilyn sells oil paintings, antique and modern jewellery, and high-end vintage clothing, including from Hermès, Prada, Galvan and Dior.

tilted.ie

Tilted specialises in sustainable clothing and jewellery.

wildsidesports.ie

If you are looking for clothes to get you through the winter – in the Arctic Circle as well as Ireland – then this shop, based in Bandon, Co Cork, will help you out. It also has all types of outdoorsy gadgets and things that would help you survive in the wild – but luckily we’ve not reached that point.