Seven style swaps to get your new season ready

Right now, we’ve fallen into that curious unclear territory of a changeable climate as we prepare for autumn to hit. Staring blankly at your wardrobe in the morning, it feels like whatever style move you make, it’s the wrong one.

Leave the house without some sort of layer and you’re freezing in a hour, but if you grab a coat you’re sweltering by lunch. It’s neither wool coat and scarf weather nor our reliable summer uniform of sundress and sandals.

But, instead of splashing out on a new season wardrobe of chunky knits, coats, and winter-appropriate footwear, instead, you can make some style tweaks and swaps to your current go-to looks to update them for the impending change of weather.

A carefully edited selection of hard-working and forward-thinking pieces will not only slot into your existing wardrobe but also increase the lifespan of your summer style hits. All the while, it will help you transition into the new season.

Those clever, new-in pieces can be worn now with trainers or sandals and your just-back-from-holiday tan, but then rejigged and style-tweaked come autumn.

Here are seven that will do just that and then some.

1. The shacket

Shacket €179, & Other Stories

Is it a shirt? Or is it a jacket? The latest style hybrid is actually both. Fashioned in the silhouette of a shirt it has come with the layering capabilities of a light jacket. Opt for one in denser fabrics for more of the cosy factor.

2. The rose-print midi

Rose-print dress €59.95, Zara

Tweak your go-to midi dress by picking a print that chimes with this season’s obsession with bold florals. Not just the reserve of warmer months, the catwalks showcased roses in all their blooming glory for autumn.

3. The leather shirt

Leather Shirt €250, Arket

Consider light-layering before heading straight for a coat. For luxe appeal, try a leather shirt, best worn oversized over T-shirts or fine-knit polo necks. A perfect partner tucked into blue denim, it’s also easily pared with a cropped tailored trouser or pleated midi skirt.

4. The cropped cardigan

Cardigan €49.99, H&M

When you don’t want to reach for over-the-head chunky knit, consider the cardigan. Worn solo buttoned-up, open, or anywhere in-between, it serves as a great layering piece. When it comes to colour opt for hues that will last you season after season – think grey, cream, forest green or plum.

5. The ankle boot

Lace-up boots €90, Marks & Spencer

We’re not quite ready for knee-highs, and putting off wearing tights for another while, so ankle boots are a happy medium. There are two styles vying for silhouette of the season already – lace-up Victorian and western, both ideal paired with floaty hemlines.

6. The boiler suit

Boilersuit €62, V by Very, Littlewoods Ireland

If you still have not invested in a boiler suit, now is the time. Offering the same ease as a midi dress with way more practicality and fashion bonus points, it can be styled up with trainers now and an ankle boot later.

7. The patent trench

Patent trench €120, Weekday

With our weather so temperamental, it’s no wonder we don’t have a selection of stylish rain coats. This season shun your umbrella for a practical but chic coat that will shield you from showers.