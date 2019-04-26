Seven of the best pieces from the storming new M&S Per Una collection

Spring signals a style evolution for M&S and their house brand Per Una. Since launching the rebooted collection M&S sold over 300,000 pieces across Britain and Ireland in the first week.

A default tactic in the current retail landscape is to get the endorsement of an influencer or celebrity to ensure a sell-out collection. M&S has utilised this with success in the form of their Holly Willoughby edit.

Refreshingly, the high-street store has defied this logic with the Per Una range and it’s been flying off the shelves. This fresh and contemporary approach, which has had positive feedback from customers, is led by design directors Lisa Illis and Jill Stanton.

Blouse, €60, trousers, €55, Per Una, M+S

Trousers, €47.50, Per Una, M+S

Jacket, €65, Per Una, M+S

Merging the directional with the wearable, the design duo have created a versatile collection with pieces that guarantee you’ll wear them on repeat.

Classic shapes are combined with contemporary silhouettes for easy dressing, anchored by an earthy palette enticing a cross-the-board age bracket.

Blouse, €47.50, Per Una, M+S

Trousers, €47.50, Per Una, M+S

Dress, €60, Per Una, M+S

Dress, €60, Per Una, M+S

Reflecting this, two of the best sell-out items in Ireland from the Per Una collection are the straight leg jeans in carmel and the tapered ankle grazer chinos in white. Other notably summer-ready pieces include the tiered shirt dress, printed wide-leg trousers and utility cover-ups.