Seven of the best pieces from the storming new M&S Per Una collection

Wearable and contemporary, the range sold 300,000 pieces in first week

The Per Una collection from M&S is popular and a big seller

The Per Una collection from M&S is popular and a big seller

 

Spring signals a style evolution for M&S and their house brand Per Una. Since launching the rebooted collection M&S sold over 300,000 pieces across Britain and Ireland in the first week.

 A default tactic in the current retail landscape is to get the endorsement of an influencer or celebrity to ensure a sell-out collection. M&S has utilised this with success in the form of their Holly Willoughby edit.

 Refreshingly, the high-street store has defied this logic with the Per Una range and it’s been flying off the shelves. This fresh and contemporary approach, which has had positive feedback from customers, is led by design directors Lisa Illis and Jill Stanton.

Blouse, €60, trousers, €55, Per Una, M+S
Blouse, €60, trousers, €55, Per Una, M+S
Trousers, €47.50, Per Una, M+S
Trousers, €47.50, Per Una, M+S
Jacket, €65, Per Una, M+S
Jacket, €65, Per Una, M+S

Merging the directional with the wearable, the design duo have created a versatile collection with pieces that guarantee you’ll wear them on repeat.

 Classic shapes are combined with contemporary silhouettes for easy dressing, anchored by an earthy palette enticing a cross-the-board age bracket.

Blouse, €47.50, Per Una, M+S
Blouse, €47.50, Per Una, M+S
Trousers, €47.50, Per Una, M+S
Trousers, €47.50, Per Una, M+S
Dress, €60, Per Una, M+S
Dress, €60, Per Una, M+S
Dress, €60, Per Una, M+S
Dress, €60, Per Una, M+S

Reflecting this, two of the best sell-out items in Ireland from the Per Una collection are the straight leg jeans in carmel and the tapered ankle grazer chinos in white. Other notably summer-ready pieces include the tiered shirt dress, printed wide-leg trousers and utility cover-ups. 

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.