Seven fashion risks you should take right now

You know that rule that says you can’t wear navy and black together? Or the one that says you should never mix your metals? Or the other one about how your age should dictate what you wear?

Well, these rules are out of date and out of style, and should all be broken. And while you might still be ruled by modesty, or formality for certain times and places, that doesn’t mean you can’t shake up your aesthetic rut.

We all have those days when getting dressed can be a chore, maybe due to an overwhelming, overflowing wardrobe, or maybe because of the weather or what’s clean. It can result in uninspired, unimaginative, Groundhog Day outfits.

If you feel you’re going through the motions and stuck in a style rut, what better way to embrace a new decade/year/season than to go against the grain, and lean in to a fearless sense of personal style?

After all, without risk there’s no reward, and fashion is supposed to be beguiling. Styling things in non-traditional ways or experimenting is to be encouraged. You don’t necessarily need a fresh new wardrobe as much as a fresh new perspective. And that’s where we step in.

1. Monochromatic dressing

Blouse, €69, & Other Stories

A head-to-toe single colour ensemble is just as bold as clashing colours. If matching up all the same shade sounds tricky, take a style cue from Meghan Markle and try tone-on-tone hues in different fabrics that will achieve the same effect.

2. Mix your patterns

Forget subtle prints. For a serious style power move, mix two in-your-face patterns. If you’re ensure where to start, try pairing clashing prints in co-ordinating colour palettes.

3. Embrace big dress energy

Dress, €79, Cos

As seen at the Golden Globes, the new evening standard is space-claiming, oversized dresses. Embrace it in real life with dresses topped with puffy, supersized sleeves and statement shoulders.

4. Try maximal minimalism

Mixed print dress, €1,890, Prada, Brown Thomas

Simple, uncomplicated clothing doesn’t have to mean boring, pared-back pieces. Make a statement in bright hues and unexpected silhouettes.

5. Try offbeat colour combinations

Blazer, €150, Arket

Right now, being slightly wrong is right, and off-shades are having a moment: think sage, avocado, tobacco, buttermilk yellow. Mix the unexpected.

6. Do the earring ladder

Pearl earrings, €130, Inner Island, Arnotts

Grown-up curated ears are going nowhere. Start with a statement earring in your lobe and snake and ladder your way up your ear with studs and hoops. Try an ear cuff if you’d rather not commit to holes.

7. Pause the printed midi

The printed midi dress reached fever pitch last year with Zara’s viral polka-dot number. If the dress section of your wardrobe is a sea of printed midis, try switching it up with some tailored separates that will get double the mileage. You can always pop the blazer over your selection of printed midis too.