Say bye-bye to sandal-induced blisters

Easy, breezy, breathable, comfortable and chic, say hello to the new-gen of sandals that you will definitely be able to hit your 10,000 steps in. The idea of easy-to-stroll-in and sophistication were always seen as inversely related, but gone are the days when supportive, walkable sandals were relegated to just sad-looking styles, purchased only out of necessity.

Now there’s no need to endure sandal-induced blisters, because you favoured style over substance, with the latest batch of summer sandals combining sleek styling and performance, crossing over from functional to fashionable.

Comfort is really the name of the sandal game this summer. From super-cushioned, tourist-inspired sandals dominating our Instagram feeds to the resurgence of the classically comfortable Birkenstocks reimagined in fresh iterations and leather styles that are chic enough for the office.

Featuring walkable heights and no-rub materials, you’ll be able to make it from 9am to 9pm, with them looking so swish you won’t want to take them off, and because they are seriously comfy you won’t have to.

Here is a selection of the most comfortable sandals of the season.