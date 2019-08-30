Ruth Negga steals the fashion show in Venice for premiere of Brad Pitt movie Ad Astra

It takes a lot to upstage Brad Pitt, but Irish-Ethiopian actor Ruth Negga managed it at a photo call for the premiere of Ad Astra during the Venice Film Festival on Thursday night.

Negga, who stars with Pitt and Liv Tyler in the space epic, wore a striking gold metallic Louis Vuitton jumpsuit which stood out from the A-List crowd. It managed to be both iconic and comfortable, with Negga making full use of the outfit's pockets as she posed for photographs.

She stayed with Vuitton, a favourite designer of the actor, for a later costume change on the red carpet when she wore a more muted white column dress with black floral detail.

Liv Tyler, who plays Pitt’s lover in the movie, wore an abstract print dress emblazoned with various animals, including zebras and horses, for the photo call which also included the film’s writer and director James Gray. On the red carpet, Tyler opted for a dramatic black Givenchy gown with out-sized bow detail.

Ad Astra, which has already been positively reviewed, will be in cinemas on September 20th.

Ruth Negga: the actress wore a gold Louis Vuitton jumpsuit to the photocall for Ad Astra in Venice. Photograph: Ettore Ferrari/EPA

Red carpet: Ruth Negga wearing Louis Vuitton and Liv Tyler in a dramatic black Givenchy gown. Photograph: Claudio Onorati/EPA