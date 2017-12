St Stephen’s Day always flushes out the keen bargain hunters though many sales started even before Christmas. We have selected womenswear and menswear fashion buys at big reductions to whet the appetite. Some are the unaffordable dream buys for that special occasion when the boat can be pushed out – worthwhile investments to last a lifetime – while others won’t break the bank at prices from €18 up

1. Isabel Marant floral skirt – wear it with a big sweater winter or summer

Flower print skirt by Isabel Marant at Brown Thomas was 620 now 245

2. A beautiful black top with hand embellishment to keep forever by Simone Rocha

Black embellised top by Simone Rocha at Havana, Donnybrook. Was 1030 now 515

3. A practical double breasted coat to wear over a dress or with jeans

Double breasted coat from Arnotts was €400 now €240

4. A glamorous jacket from Louise Kennedy in luxurious materials

Midnight blue Lurex jacket by Louise Kennedy was €1795 now €1195.

5. Shoes that really make a statement by Rupert Sanderson

Starfire shoes by Rupert Sanderson were 715 now 429 from Costume, Castle Market, Dublin 2

6. For some very special occasion - and a dress to treasure

Black tulle ballet dress with black crystals and burnt Camelia flowers on the skirt handmade by Helen Cody, Westbury Mall Dublin and reduced by 50% to €1475

7. For the party girl on New Year’s Eve perhaps

Pink sequinned Millie Mackintosh dress was 404 now reduced by 40% to 243

8. A practical shirt for everyday but with a twist of embroidery

Embroidered Scotch & Soda long sleeve shirt wws 124.95 now 62.50 from Arnotts

9. Glitter heels for sparkling occasions

Glitter stilettos from River Island were 60 now 24

10. A check coat - great with a red dress or with monochrome accessories

Check coat by Stella McCartney at Brown Thomas. Was 1195, now 545

11. A bag with standout style and useful as a cross body with a less expensive alternative

Alexander McQueen cross body bag was 1690 now 845 from Brown Thomas

Tan snake crossbody bag from River Island was 43 now 23

12. A fluffy accessory for the girly girl

Small coloured Mongolian fur chain bag from River Island was 101 now 53

13. A classic menswear coat and a bargain at €60

A classic menswear coat from River Island was €167 now €60

14. A true blue sweater perfect for jeans €18

Cool blue sweater was 45 now 18 at River Island

15. Suits from €299 and more

Louis Copeland is offering suits from 299 and two Purple Label suits for 699 (RPP 499)

16. A reversible coat - no two ways about that

The Banagher reversible coat by Magee was €595, sale price 416.50

17. A stylish quilted number to get your man through chilly days ahead