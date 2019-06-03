Personalised necklace to remember your favourite place

Chupi’s news

“Not all who wander are lost”, the words of JRR Tolkien triggered an idea for jeweller Chupi Sweetman for a necklace using the geographical coordinates of a favourite place – in her case, a walking spot in Wicklow where she grew up. It’s just one of the many innovative approaches that power the designer’s collections and a successful business which now employs some 27 people in Dublin. To her large and familiar collection of affordable vermeil pieces, she has added a luxury range with diamonds of all kinds (including manmade) along with other precious stones. Her Instagram posts always have stories about her customers and what their pieces mean to them. Her spring collection Follow Your Dreams includes new engagement rings, a new arrow collection, a 2,500 year old coin necklace and a personalised coordinate necklace in sold gold which costs €329. Visit chupi.com.

Donegal delivers

On Saturday (June 8th) a very special and pioneering fashion event takes place in Convoy in Donegal promoting Donegal fashion inspired by its heritage and life along the Wild Atlantic Way. Eleven designers are taking part including Bernie Murphy who does wonderful work with tweed, Michelle McCarroll and Hannah McGuinness as well as a number of young local designers out of the Fashion and Promotion Course at LIT (Letterkenny Institute of Technology) one of whom, April Murphy, is designing a new collection for Studio Donegal. More established names include Una Rodden, Weaver & Wilde (from McNutts in Donegal) and Valerie Pearson’s handbags. This Creative Coast initiative by the Local Enterprise Office for the creative industries in Donegal co-ordinated by Eddie Shanahan takes place at 2.30pm in the atmospheric location of Convoy Woollen Mills with a catwalk show followed by an exhibition and an opportunity to meet the designers.

Flack’s back

British TV personality and presenter Caroline Flack is back at River Island with a second collection for the high street brand. It consists of printed micro mini-dresses, graphic T-shirts and summer denim essentials (22 pieces in all). It’s what they call a beach to bar collection that can be “styled up” in various ways like this sarong and tie top. Animal prints feature on maxi skirts and thigh split midis, so it is not a collection for the faint hearted and prices are €17-€75. Denim items include belted shorts and an oversize cropped jacket ideal for beach and festival wear.

Summer Om Diva

In the first of a new initiative by Ruth Ní Loinsigh of Om Diva, a series of summer residencies is taking place this week in her Drury Street building. The project sees some of Ireland’s talented designers hosting two-week residencies to display and sell their collection. The Little Wooden Peg by Ruth Anna Cos is there until June 11th followed by 2 Bears Home modern furniture from June 19th tp July 2nd. This Jewellery by two silversmiths and Forristal Woodwork feature on July 3rd-16th; Aisling Duffy print and textile designer from July 17th; Damn Fine Print from August 1st; Emer Roberts sculptor joined by The Costumes Room on August 14th-27nd and Danu Ceramics on August 28th to September 10th. omdivaboutique.com