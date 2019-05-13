New from Boodles: a bold and breathtaking wonderland with multi-coloured diamonds

Wonderland

There are times when luxury jewellers pull out all the stops and make master pieces that show off their creativity and craftsmanship. Boodles, which has just renovated its Dublin flagship, is launching its fifth Wonderland collection of high jewellery at the end of this month.

“We are embarking upon bold flights of fancy. . . to the limits of what jewellery can be with some breathtaking pieces” promises head of design Rebecca Hawkins. The 27 pieces include a dandelion clock made with multi-coloured diamonds, green tourmalines and tsavorites; a cuff made of frosty moonstones, white diamonds and platinum that took over 400 hours to make; and a necklace in pink and white diamonds that evokes the memory of strawberry fields in summer.

The collection called Always a Story will be launched in the Serpentine Gallery in London on May 29th and a few pieces may go on display in Dublin after that. Visit boodles.com

A Boodles cuff from its Wonderland collection that took 400 hours to make

Making it up

When it comes to make-up, Zoe Clark needs little introduction. One of Ireland’s best known and award-winning make-up artists, her list of clients reads like a who’s who of Irish and international celebrities from Mariah Carey, the Spice Girls and Amy Winehouse to Nigella Lawson, Daniel O’Donnell and Denise Van Outen, to name but a few. Having started her career with MAC in London, she has worked extensively in fashion, advertising and TV and her skills are widely in demand for weddings and other special occasions.

Make up artist Zoe Clark

Clarke also runs a make-up school for those who want to learn some of the tricks of the trade and to create a flawless look. There are private two-hour individual lessons as well as group sessions and a gift voucher makes a good present for those who would love to know more and refresh a tired routine. Clark is particularly adept at make-up for the older woman, and with many insider secrets and not being associated with any brand, can give bias free opinions on what works. Contact her atzoeclark.com.

Designer Room

For those with a designer dress they don’t wear anymore but with which they are reluctant to part, a new initiative located in Dublin 4 called Designer Room offers a cash making alternative. Designer Room offers designer dresses from brands like Victoria Beckham, Roland Mouret, Stella McCartney and others with expensive price tags ranging in size from 6-16 that can be hired for up four days at a percentage of their original retail price. Each time the dress is hired the supplier gets a return and Designer Room takes care of the dry cleaning.

Founder Rhoda McDonagh, a former marketing manager, came up with the idea having seen women spend a lot on dresses for a special occasion but end up only wearing them only once or twice. “Consider hiring before buying” she cautions. A blue glitter Self Portrait number like this one worn by Rosanna Davison, for instance, which originally cost €395, could be hired for €Des120. To book an appointment to view or to sell, email info@designerroom.ie or visit designerroom.ie

Rosanna Davidson

Furniture and fashion

Meadows & Byrne to many minds may be more associated with furniture and interiors than fashion, but the Dún Laoghaire shop has been expanding the clothing section in the past few years and has just taken on two new labels, Emma Marella (from MaxMara) and Selected Femme from Denmark. This sunny striped dress by Emma Marella is €163, red bag €44.95.