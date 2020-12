From a dress-up or dress-down camel coat at a steal of a price to a classic cashmere crew neck, these interchangeable pieces will keep your style on point throughout the Christmas season and will make it simple to keep things sharp but comfortable for the new year ahead.

Aikon Chronograph 44m watch, €1,150, mauricelacroix.com.

Scarf, €20, River Island.

Magee Signature briefcase leather backpack, €1,999, mynameisted.ie.

Donegal tweed jacket, €525, magee1866.com.

Wool baseball hat, €17, Marks & Spencer.

Autograph cashmere jumper, €135, Marks & Spencer.

Small Steps, Big Impact trousers, €189, zalando.com.

Camel coat, €55, Penneys.

Trainers, €55, River Island.

Victor & Rolf glasses, €239, Specsavers.

Festive jumper, €28, Marks & Spencer.

Armedangels sweater made of organic cotton, €99.90, freshcutsclothing.com.

Zoe Jordan Edison cashmere bomber €315 and Hitchcock cashmere tracksuit pants €270.