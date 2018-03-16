Melania Trump’s green leopard-print dress for St Patrick’s Day event turns heads
It was the First Lady’s first St Patrick’s Day event in the White House
Melanis Trump wore a sleeveless, emerald green, leopard-print shift dress designed by Lady Gaga’s stylist Brandon Maxwell. Photographs: Getty Images
Leo Varadkar’s ill-fated remarks about windfarms in Co Clare might have stolen the show in Washington yesterday, but Melania Trump’s choice of green dress turned heads too.
She chose a vibrant emerald green, leopard-print shift dress designed by Lady Gaga’s stylist, young New York designer Brandon Maxwell.
The mid-length dress is described on the Nieman Marcus website as a “silk blend, leopard print jacquard” dress and is sleeveless.
Should you feel the need to replicate her look this weekend, the dress will set you back $1,595.
The gúna, an elegant toast to Ireland, was teamed with snakeskin heels continuing the animal print theme. Mr Varadkar wore a green tie and both he and President Trump wore shamrock in their lapels.
It was her first wearing of the green for the annual St Patrick’s Day event - the First Lady did not appear at the bowl of shamrock shindig with Enda Kenny last year.