Melania Trump’s green leopard-print dress for St Patrick’s Day event turns heads

Leo Varadkar’s ill-fated remarks about windfarms in Co Clare might have stolen the show in Washington yesterday, but Melania Trump’s choice of green dress turned heads too.

She chose a vibrant emerald green, leopard-print shift dress designed by Lady Gaga’s stylist, young New York designer Brandon Maxwell.

Melanis Trupm in green at the White House for the visit of Taoiseach Leo Varadkar. Photograph: EPA

The mid-length dress is described on the Nieman Marcus website as a “silk blend, leopard print jacquard” dress and is sleeveless.

Should you feel the need to replicate her look this weekend, the dress will set you back $1,595.

US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump welcome Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at the White House. Photograph: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

The gúna, an elegant toast to Ireland, was teamed with snakeskin heels continuing the animal print theme. Mr Varadkar wore a green tie and both he and President Trump wore shamrock in their lapels.

It was her first wearing of the green for the annual St Patrick’s Day event - the First Lady did not appear at the bowl of shamrock shindig with Enda Kenny last year.