Meghan Markle dazzles in white dress by Kerry designer Don O’Neill

Theia’s creative director had to remake dress to allow for duchess’s secret pregnancy
Meghan Markle’s Irish dress: the duchess on Thursday. Photograph: Paul Edwards/Pool/Getty

Meghan Markle’s Irish dress: the duchess on Thursday. Photograph: Paul Edwards/Pool/Getty

 

Meghan Markle dazzled on Thursday night in a stunning floor-length white crepe dress by the Irish designer Don O’Neill. She and Prince Harry were attending a state dinner with the king of Tonga at his palace in Nuku’alofa, the capital of the Pacific island nation.

The 52-year-old from Ballyheige, in Co Kerry, who is creative director of the New York fashion house Theia, tweeted his delight that the duchess of Sussex had chosen the gown for the black-tie reception.

Markle’s white-crepe dress was custom-made but based on Theia’s beaded silk satin column gown, which was previously for sale in navy. A version of the white dress will be available for preorder shortly on its website.

Meghan Markle’s Irish dress: the duchess and Prince Harry on Thursday. Photograph: Paul Edwards/Pool/Getty
Meghan Markle’s Irish dress: the duchess and Prince Harry on Thursday. Photograph: Paul Edwards/Pool/Getty
Meghan Markle’s Irish dress: the duchess and Prince Harry on Thursday. Photograph: Paul Edwards/Pool/Getty
Meghan Markle’s Irish dress: the duchess and Prince Harry on Thursday. Photograph: Paul Edwards/Pool/Getty

O’Neill said the dress took two days to create after he was contacted at the end of September by Markle’s stylist. “I stopped everything we were doing – my bridal show was just a week away – and immediately went to work on her royal highness’s gown.”

The dress had to take account of the duchess’s pregnancy, which had not yet been announced. “We needed to remake it with extra seam allowance,” O’Neill said. “We knew immediately why this extra allowance was required, but mum’s the word... I am humbled and so excited to dress the duchess of Sussex. It has been an exciting whirlwind collaboration.”

The Kerry designer has dressed many other celebrities, including Oprah Winfrey – who wore one of his designs to the Oscars – Taylor Swift, Carrie Underwood and Norah Jones.

Four years ago O’Neill and his French husband, Pascal Guillermie, chose the ruins of Ballyheige Castle for their wedding ceremony.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.