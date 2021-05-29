May miscellany: A monthly round-up of news, people and trends in fashion

COOL KIDS

Former make-up artist Danielle Murphy, who inherited a love of fashion from her mother, extended that style to her children when she became a mum, and on trips abroad to Paris and Madrid packed suitcases full of clothing for her kids. She has now set up an online business with an appealing selection of boys and girls clothing for newborns to eight year olds called Pom Pom Pirate. This little banana print babygrow, for instance, is €35 and the matching turban is €17.50. The items on the website range from cheery prints in vibrant shades and cool streetwear along with a capsule collection of special pieces that can be passed down the line to other siblings. Everything is made from ethically sourced, sustainable fabrics, in natural fibres and organic where possible . The brands include Dainty Bear – Irish creators of cute leather baby and toddler shoes and accessories – organic labels the Bonnie Mob, Turtledove London and others called Babidu, Petit Oh and Babybol. Visit pompompirate.com and on Instagram @pompompirateshop

Irish wool jacket from Magee (€525)

IRISH WOOL

In a significant commitment to Irish wool and the championing of natural native fibres, Magee, in partnership with Donegal Yarns in Kilcar, is sourcing wool from Irish farms across the country. The raw wool is spun by Donegal Yarns into fine yarn, then designed and woven into luxury cloth at the Magee mill in Donegal town. Patrick Temple, chief executive of Magee Weaving and fifth generation family member, has also teamed up with sheep farmer James Lorinko to develop fine Irish wool on his family farm overlooking the hills of Donegal. The first piece to showcase Irish wool is the Emma coat, with patch pockets in two soft , misty shades of wool – blue and grey and grey and cream – colours that reflect the local landscape (€525). Expect even more alluring examples from Magee later this year.

Heritage Aran in oat from Moss & Cable

DONEGAL ARANS

Another Donegal initiative is that of Moss & Cable, offering three different updated versions of the classic Aran knit. Founder Siobhan McKenna, a Donegal native who had worked as a buyer for Harrods and Liberty’s in London, began the label in 2020 and sources all her products from small, family-owned manufacturers with skills going back generations in southwest Donegal. Both traditional handloom and machine-knit production methods are used and each piece of the garment is linked and finished by hand. All styles are unisex, though there are some limitations in the sizes carried. Visit mossandcable.com. Prices from €165-€185.

The satin puffer jacket for outdoor bridal celebrations by Sharon Hoey

BRIDAL ONLINE

Sharon Hoey calls her latest bridal collection Pretty in Pink, its name taken from the association of spring cherry blossoms, though it is not the colour she has used for her latest styles. It marks a new step for her to sell online, extending her long experience of designing and fitting wedding dresses at her boutique on Merrion Street in Dublin. The collection includes tulle or organza ball gown skirts, slimmer silhouettes in Italian crepe with fitted bodices, lace dresses, skirts and tops and, new this season, a satin puffer jacket for outdoor celebrations. Cigarette pants are also included, an alternative wedding look for an intimate smaller celebration or a day-2 event. The service includes styling tips, a video showing the design moving and a how-to-wear guide for every piece. Brides can order a cotton sizing toile at home to pre-fit and choose the right size. Find out more at sharonhoey.com.

MoMuse nine-carat three diamond wedding ring (€450)

WEDDING RINGS

Still on the subject of weddings, Margaret O’Rourke of MoMuse, well known for her stacking rings, has launched two new diamond rings to her stacking collection. Each one is a 2mm nine-carat gold band with ethically sourced white diamonds, handmade in Dublin. The nine-carat three diamond band is €450, while the nine-carat five diamond band is €650. Visit momuse.ie. Elsewhere, Louise Stokes of Loulerie has designed a limited edition gold-plated necklace with interlinking circles (€79), with all profits generated from each sale going to cancer charity LGFB (Look Good Feel Better). Find it at loulerie.com.Only 100 pieces have been made.

CABBAGES & ROSES

I am a big fan of Cabbages & Roses, an independent family-run clothing and lifestyle business based in Somerset, founded by ex-Vogue journalist Christina Strutt in 2000. It specialises in British-made fashion, printed fabrics and all sorts of home products, with a style all of its own. The current collection features oversized linen dress shirts, striped kaftans, denim aprons and dungarees, and handsome waxed cotton macs. The dresses are particularly pretty; this one called Laura, in sizes 8-16, is in a china blue floral-print cotton and Italian organza with a crisp white collar for €323.70 – shipping costs an extra 2.5 per cent . Visit cabbagesandroses.com.