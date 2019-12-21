Masterclass from top Irish photographer is an excellent Christmas gift

MASTERCLASSES

Thinking of a gift for an aspiring photographer? Or just someone who wants to improve their skills? Barry McCall, one of the country’s best-known photographers will be holding a limited number of one-day Studio Masterclasses starting next month. The courses take a hands-on approach offering the chance to work on a set during the day using real models with Barry close by to advise.

Two levels are on offer – one a general introduction to photography while the intermediate level will be more an in-depth use of camera and lighting. The courses take place in McCall’s Bond Street Studios where he has photographed Ruth Negga (pictured here), Naomi Campbell, Michael Fassbender, Saoirse Ronan, Brendan Gleeson, Hozier and others.

McCall is known for his fashion, portraiture, beauty and commercial work with a distinctive style that marks him out from others in the field. Each course costs €250 plus VAT and gift vouchers are available. Contact Megan at info@barrymcallphotographer.com for further details. NB places are limited.

The Beoactive gym bag for €15 makes a great stocking filler

BAG IT

For those aiming to start a fitness regime in the new year or who already are gym bunnies, a new practical wet kit bag has been designed to make life easier. Called Beoactive, it is, according to founder 22-year-old Hannah Nash, a student of exercise & health studies in Waterford Institute of Technology, the first of its kind on the market.

The bag is for those sweaty gym or sports gear which can be thrown straight into the washing together with the bag after a session. It is washable, reusable, waterproof and hygienic and could replace plastic or other types of gym bag which are breeding grounds for bacteria. A good stocking filler for those into their workouts – find it on beoactive.com for €15.

Morganite and diamond Art Deco ring for €3,270 at Stonechat

RING A RING ROSES

Morganite is becoming the new alternative to diamonds for engagement rings. A variety of beryl ranging in colour from pale pink to coral, it was first discovered in Madagascar in 1910 and has become the second most popular non-diamond after sapphires and much less expensive.

This lovely Art Deco style ring in morganite and diamonds is by the Stockholm-based Irish goldsmith Michael Dwyer known for his new takes on vintage styles and is handcrafted in 18ct gold and finished in what is called traditional milgrain, a fine beaded close set diamond edge (€3,270). Another somewhat similar ring called Cosmo with more diamond beading is €4,200. Find them in Stonechat Jewellers, Westbury Mall, D2.

Silver leaf pendant with pearl €110, earrings €80 by Martina Hamilton. Photograph: Mike Bunn

POETIC DÉCOR

Jeweller Martina Hamilton who has always drawn inspiration from her native Sligo landscape and the Atlantic seaboard has just opened a new jewellery design studio and launched her new Croi Sliogan (Shell’s Heart) collection.

It marks her 30th year in business in her studio at The Cat and Moon shop and gallery in Castle Street, Sligo.

The Croi Sliogan collection comes in both silver and gold – the silver collection was bought by Sophie, Countess of Wessex. This Christmas Hamilton’s Leaf Collection with earrings, pendants and bracelet features freshwater cultured pearls and comes in both sterling silver and gold. View it at martinahamilton.ie. Find her jewellery in Arnotts, Design Yard, House of Ireland, Kilkenny Design, Steensons of Belfast and other outlets nationwide.