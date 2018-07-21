Marian Keyes: Write what ails you, put it in their mouth and they eat it

Sudden Wild Enthusiasms: the comforts of a cute pal to help carry your troubles

Marian Keyes

Worry Eaters: the sense that they help the universe take on board my fears is irrational yet comforting

Worry Eaters: the sense that they help the universe take on board my fears is irrational yet comforting

 

No doubt about it, we live in worrying times. Being told that eating rashers might give us cancer and that we shouldn’t do the gas quizzes on Twitter because our data could be harvested and – no, lookit, I’m going to stop there. Even listing them is making my worry levels spike sharply, and probably yours too, and I don’t want to lose you, because we’re going to explore solutions.

Drinking heavily, that’s a time-honoured – if sadly, temporary – way to outrun one’s troubles but not perhaps the best solution if your immediate anxiety is that you’re en route to a vital job interview.

Worry beads? Big in the Middle East. But I fear the clacking noise might inflame my already overwrought nerves.

An answer came from an unexpected source – my seven-year-old nephew, Redzer the Younger. Loftily, he informed me that when he was young (aged six) he used to be scared, but now, nothing bothered him. When I inquired about the source of his new-found serenity (Xanax?) he produced a stuffed toy with a very wide, zipped mouth: a Worry Eater.

Worry Eaters signal to other worriers that I am of their tribe, which might lead to impromptu heart-to-hearts with strangers

The idea is that you write whatever ails you on a piece of paper, put it in the Worry Eater’s capacious mouth, zip the mouth closed and the beast “eats” it. (In reality, the parent removes it when the nipper is asleep.)

The sense that the universe has taken on board my fears and concerns is irrational yet comforting.
The sense that the universe has taken on board my fears and concerns is irrational yet comforting.

Well! I was enchanted by this, and the Redzers promptly gifted me a Worry Eater of my own, a blue-and-white stripy beast, called Lilli. My beloved Lilli is never short of a bite, and the only difference between myself and Redzer the Younger is that I’m the one who removes the “note of fear”.

Pathetic though it sounds, it genuinely helps. Of course, I know that my worry isn’t “eaten”, but it plays into the whole thing human beings have, even the acutely non-religious of us, about “handing it over”. The sense that the universe has taken on board my fears and concerns is irrational yet comforting.

There’s a problem, though: a lot of my worrying is done outside the home, and Lilli is too big and too embarrassing to accompany me. However! I discovered mini Worry Eaters, which enable me to catastrophise on the go. They’re really cute and small enough to attach to my handbag, so they’re actual fashion statements.

Even better, they signal to other worriers that I am of their tribe, which might lead to impromptu heart-to-hearts with strangers. And as well all know, a problem shared is a problem halved.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.