Louise Kennedy AW2019: Long coats, sparkling tweed dresses and emerald knits

Louise Kennedy is showing off her autumn-winter collection in Dublin tonight – and the show will start with her glittering new take on Black Watch tartan.

Sixteen models will present more than 60 ensembles to over 200 guests, including the designer’s close friend Jeanne Beker, the Canadian fashion editor and television personality, who is visiting from Toronto, and other clients from New York and Boston.

The new collection includes longer coats and dresses sparkling with Lurex woven by Linton Tweeds – whose biggest client is Chanel – and embellished with black jet beading, embroidered in India, that flickers in the light like the fabric itself. Emerald green knits are other highlights.

Louise Kennedy autumn-winter 2019: model Dioni Tabbers wears a Bianca Black Watch tweed coat and Amaya Black Watch tweed dress, both with jet floral embellishment, and an Anthony Peto straw bucket hat. Photograph: Tom Honan

Kennedy has also just completed an extensive remodelling of the showroom at her headquarters, on Merrion Square in the city, where she has been based for 21 years. Kari Rocca, the interior designer, has used white marble and silver, with a central island housing accessories, jewellery, bags and scarves.

Kennedy has also redesigned Aer Lingus’s uniforms; the airline is to launch them before the end of the year.

Tonight’s fashion show will be held on Shelbourne Road in Ballsbridge, at MSL’s revamped Mercedes-Benz showroom.

Louise Kennedy autumn-winter 2019: model Dioni Tabbers wears a Raquel geometric floor-length lace dress and Wren long beaded fringe corsage; prices on application. Photograph: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland

Louise Kennedy autumn-winter 2019: model Dioni Tabbers wears an Aubrey printed emerald and black silk dress, €1,295; and a Jersey belt with jet beaded tassels, €195. Photograph: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland

