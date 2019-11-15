Long in style: why the knee-high is the boot of the season

Say bye-bye to your ankle boots, it’s all about the sleek and smart knee-high boot

Corina Gaffey

Boots

Getting a revamp, the new-gen knee-high comes sleek and slender, and ultra-easy to wear with everything in your wardrobe. Photograph:Christian Vierig /Getty Images

 

One compelling reason to be cheerful for the colder weather? Boots. But not just any pair will do. In fact, your trusty clobbering ankle boot has been usurped by the knee-high boots this season. Thanks to Celine, and also Isabel Marant, Victoria Beckham, Rejina Pyo, and Marc Jacobs, the message is clear - long boots are the look of the season. 

Getting a revamp, the new-gen knee-high comes sleek and slender, and ultra-easy to wear with everything in your wardrobe. Chose from slouchy suede or soft leather, practical shades like black, tan and burgundy or statement-making finishes like snakeskin, white, or mock-croc. Once you’ve picked your pair, try the high-stye with midis, maxis, minis, over jeans, under trousers, the lot.

Merging fashion and function, they are ever bit daring and dramatic as they are practical. Not least because the high-style gives coverage, protects your legs from the elements, keeps your feet dry and ends the bare leg/tights conundrum, meaning you can skip the opaques altogether. All this, while making your past-season winter clothing feel that bit fresher.

Boots, €70, Marks and Spencer
But how to tackle the trend without veering into mutton-dressed-as-lamb territory? Firstly, keep it simple and mid-heeled, with a lowish block or Cuban heel. Too flat they can look unflattering and too high, well, they’ll just be too uncomfortable.

Secondly, dial down the oomp factor by teaming with modest mid-calf dresses, ensuring their is an overlap between the top of the boots and the hem of the skirt. The look of the season as favoured by Meghan Markle and Anna Wintour, the midi-length-meets-knee-high also brings an elegance, while elongating the body.

Boots, €159, Mango
Other pieces to try that will ensure the same effortless effect are floaty bohemian dresses, knitted flared co-ords, culottes and asymmetric hemmed midi skirts. You could also wear the boots over a pair of slim or skinny fitting jeans for a Kate Moss noughties vibe.

When it comes to fit, the knee-high needs to sit in the sweet spot of not being too tight, being loose and louche without flailing around your legs. If you’ve wider or muscular calves, you may have thought finding a pair that fits perfectly over your calves and that you can actually wear didn’t exist. But the boot world as been making strides in the wide-calf department. Brands like Duoboots, Naturalizer, Vince Camuto offer varying calf widths.

Meghan Markle, duchess of Sussex attends the 91st Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey. Photograph: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Not only have the high-street abandoned zip-up styles for more malleable fabrics and pull-on versions that make it easier to slip on, while giving that slouchy feel that was felt on the catwalks, but stores like Next, M&S and New Look all offer wide-fit boots. If  the boots are too wide, bring them to a cobbler who will tailor to the width you want. 

Slouchy boot, €119, Zara
Boots, €44.99, New Look
Stuart Weitzman, €750, Brown Thomas
Boots, €290, Duoboots
Boots, €229, + Other Stories
Tan boots, €290, Arket
Boots, €55, V by Very, Littlewoods Ireland
