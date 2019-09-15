London Fashion Week: Irish stars model in ‘exquisite’ Simone Rocha show

Simone Rocha’s spring show was staged on Sunday night at sundown in Alexandra Palace, a restored Victorian building overlooking London originally opened in 1873 as “The People’s Palace” and one of the city’s foremost music venues.

Front row guests included Jade Parfitt, singer Paloma, Jasmine Guinness and Anna Wintour as well as the designer’s parents John and Odette Rocha.

The Dublin designer sent a procession of Irish actors down the runway including Olwen Fouéré, Jessie Buckley, Simone Kirby, Charlene McKenna and Valene Kane. The mix showcased the inclusivity of her clothes for women of all ages.

Rocha, who recently opened her third shop in Hong Kong, chose the palace’s spacious run down theatrical interior for a presentation that mined her Irish cultural heritage and echoed the faded interiors of old country houses in rural Ireland where wren boys made their way to sing and collect donations on St Stephen’s Day.

Acclaimed Irish actor Olwen Fouéré walks in the Simone Rocha show at London Fashion Week.

A striking new design from Irish designer Simone Rocha at London Fashion Week 2019.

That made for a display of the most exquisite, ethereal dresses, layered and laced with prints of peeling wallpapers on silk, China blue and white prints, on ivory tulle, and patchworked organza redressed in the most heart stopping and fairylike ways.

As always the styling told its own story of the feminine spirit, the jewelled hairbands, the chandelier earrings, the pearl studding and frilled brogues along with those silhouettes – the sloped shoulder, puff sleeves and full skirts that define the exaggerated Victorian shapes and proportions that are her signature.

It was the workmanship that really stood out in these beautiful shapes – lace, silk brocade, taffeta and raffia were layered – featherlike, one over the other, revealing and hiding at the same time.

One from Simone Rocha's new collection.

A new work from Simone Rocha dazzles London Fashion Week 2019.

“The level of work and detail that she went into this time was extraordinary,” said her mother Odette after the show, universally received with huge applause, a view echoed by Nikki Creedon of Havana, sole Irish stockist of Rocha’s line in Ireland.

“It was one of her best collections – and there was so much variety this season,” she said.

Tailoring fabrics, usually associated with dresses, showed in trench coats of camel taffeta, suits in silk brocade woven like upholstery and dress coats with dropped frill shoulders. This collection with its delicacy, its richness and playfulness demonstrated once again that Rocha has the power to sway the feminine heart in the most unexpected and emotional ways. A great collection.