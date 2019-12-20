Last minute? Don’t panic! We’ve loads of stylish gifts

You’re back here again. Chances are if you’re reading this you still haven’t made a dent in your shopping and are scouring the pages for gift inspiration.

It’s a Christmas tradition for most – panic shopping – as festive as twinkling lights, mulled wine, roaring fires and mince pies. Christmas Day is only a couple of sleeps away, five to be precise, not that we’re counting. From too much procrastination, swamped from socialising or work monopolising your time, whatever the reason you’ve left your present purchasing to the last minute, ’tis the weekend before Christmas, and there’s still a lot of gifts to be gotten.

It’s time to buckle down and focus.

While the idea of spending a few minutes online, quick-fire clicking and adding to cart while getting an expertly wrapped gift delivered to your door sounds ideal, it’s too late to order online. So, on the last Saturday before Christmas, you have no choice but to steel yourself with grim determination to endure fighting the crowds, long queues and over-packed car parks, and elbow other frantic shoppers, as you wildly panic and scramble over the last over-priced smelly set.

This time around, last-minute shopping doesn’t have to be slapdash and time-wasting. Before you go barrelling through the shops, a bold, precision-controlled approach is advisable. Make a list, check it twice, jot down who you’re buying for, gift ideas and where you are going to shop.

Take some time out to think about the recipient, what their lifestyle is, and what sums up their personal style. If you get a chance, delve into their wardrobes, or visualise what they normally wear and buy something in the same style vein. Once your research is done, determine your route, take a deep breath, get in and out of the shops early, and count down the minutes until you know your stint as Santa is nearly over.

If all else fails, our present guide will take you directly to the last-minute gifts guaranteed to be universally loved, ones that don’t involve a deep-dive into your giftee’s psyche. Crowd-pleaser gifts are the simplest formula for Christmas shopping and the key to maximising success.

Boasting everything from a super-silky pyjama sets to smart wallets, consider these treasures and trinkets the little things that make a big impact and will fit the bill for the stylish men and women in your life.

Monogram pouch, €15, Debenhams

Men’s V12, €199, Veja, Seagreen, Monkstown and Ranelagh, Dublin

14kt gold filled bangle, €75, Mo Muse, Powerscourt Centre, Dublin

Peekaboo Lip crossbody bag, €200, Lulu Guinness, Arnotts, Henry St, Dublin

9kt Gold initial disc necklace, €198, Loulerie, Chatham St, Dublin

Wallet, €45, Luela, Atrium, Powerscourt Centre, Dublin

Hairclips, €70, Baublebar, Brown Thomas, Dublin

Love Mugs set of two, €30, Oliver Bonas, Exchequer St, Dublin