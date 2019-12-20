Last minute? Don’t panic! We’ve loads of stylish gifts

These trinkets and treasures are guaranteed to be well-received

Corina Gaffey

Candle, €55, Bella Freud, Brown Thomas, Grafton St, Dublin

Candle, €55, Bella Freud, Brown Thomas, Grafton St, Dublin

 

You’re back here again. Chances are if you’re reading this you still haven’t made a dent in your shopping and are scouring the pages for gift inspiration. 

It’s a Christmas tradition for most – panic shopping – as festive as twinkling lights, mulled wine, roaring fires and mince pies. Christmas Day is only a couple of sleeps away, five to be precise, not that we’re counting. From too much procrastination, swamped from socialising or work monopolising your time, whatever the reason you’ve left your present purchasing to the last minute, ’tis the weekend before Christmas, and there’s still a lot of gifts to be gotten.

It’s time to buckle down and focus. 

While the idea of spending a few minutes online, quick-fire clicking and adding to cart while getting an expertly wrapped gift delivered to your door sounds ideal, it’s too late to order online. So, on the last Saturday before Christmas, you have no choice but to steel yourself with grim determination to endure fighting the crowds, long queues and over-packed car parks, and elbow other frantic shoppers, as you wildly panic and scramble over the last over-priced smelly set.  

This time around, last-minute shopping doesn’t have to be slapdash and time-wasting. Before you go barrelling through the shops, a bold, precision-controlled approach is advisable. Make a list, check it twice, jot down who you’re buying for, gift ideas and where you are going to shop. 

Take some time out to think about the recipient, what their lifestyle is, and what sums up their personal style. If you get a chance, delve into their wardrobes, or visualise what they normally wear and buy something in the same style vein. Once your research is done, determine your route, take a deep breath, get in and out of the shops early, and count down the minutes until you know your stint as Santa is nearly over. 

If all else fails, our present guide will take you directly to the last-minute gifts guaranteed to be universally loved, ones that don’t involve a deep-dive into your giftee’s psyche. Crowd-pleaser gifts are the simplest formula for Christmas shopping and the key to maximising success. 

Boasting everything from a super-silky pyjama sets to smart wallets, consider these treasures and trinkets the little things that make a big impact and will fit the bill for the stylish men and women in your life.

Monogram pouch, €15, Debenhams
Monogram pouch, €15, Debenhams
Men’s V12, €199, Veja, Seagreen, Monkstown and Ranelagh, Dublin
Men’s V12, €199, Veja, Seagreen, Monkstown and Ranelagh, Dublin
14kt gold filled bangle, €75, Mo Muse, Powerscourt Centre, Dublin
14kt gold filled bangle, €75, Mo Muse, Powerscourt Centre, Dublin
Peekaboo Lip crossbody bag, €200, Lulu Guinness, Arnotts, Henry St, Dublin
Peekaboo Lip crossbody bag, €200, Lulu Guinness, Arnotts, Henry St, Dublin
9kt Gold initial disc necklace, €198, Loulerie, Chatham St, Dublin
9kt Gold initial disc necklace, €198, Loulerie, Chatham St, Dublin
Wallet, €45, Luela, Atrium, Powerscourt Centre, Dublin
Wallet, €45, Luela, Atrium, Powerscourt Centre, Dublin
Hairclips, €70, Baublebar, Brown Thomas, Dublin
Hairclips, €70, Baublebar, Brown Thomas, Dublin
Love Mugs set of two, €30, Oliver Bonas, Exchequer St, Dublin
Love Mugs set of two, €30, Oliver Bonas, Exchequer St, Dublin
Candle, €55, Bella Freud, Brown Thomas, Grafton St, Dublin
Candle, €55, Bella Freud, Brown Thomas, Grafton St, Dublin
The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.