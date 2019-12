If you leave everything until the last minute when it comes to Christmas presents, or are driven demented trying to think of good ones and starting to panic, here’s a selection for style-conscious shoppers of fashion-friendly gifts to delight the eye at prices from €15 to €500, with a lot in between – most from independent Irish shops worth supporting this season.

NoNo earrings €28, Om Diva

Big party ear-rings €9.99, Parfois

Nach lobster bracelet €115, Costume

Black velvet rhinestone hairband €17.99, Parfois

Red rhinestone hairband by Simone Rocha €555, Havana

Veiled bucket hat €155, Bernstack Spiers at Marvel Room, Brown Thomas

Italian merino Fred beanie with hand-stitched detail €58 by Freya Oatway at Mart Studios, 18a Greenmount Lane, Dublin 12

Print scarf €25.99, Parfois

Phone Conversation Triangle scarf by Electronic Sheep €159, Atrium Dublin

Mother-of-pearl cut-out slingbacks €289, Atrium Dublin

Textured cross-body bag €35.99, Parfois

Avocado bag €45, Om Diva

APC demi-lune leather bag €365, Electra, Dublin 4

Yayoi Kusama necklace by Kiki Na Art €140, Irish Museum of Modern Art, Dublin 8

Tinsel cross-body bag with clasp €39.95, Zara

Red silk bag by Helen Hayes from €250, Marvel Room, Brown Thomas

Print by Xaviera Altena – one of 100 – €115, Hen’s Teeth, Dublin 2

Yves Saintt Laurent Catwalk book €60, Hen’s Teeth, Dublin 2

Madame Fleur A6 notebook by Christian Lacroix €15, Marvel Room, Brown Thomas

Fornasetti 300g scented candle €155, Brown Thomas

Irish linen apron £75, enrichandendure.com

Half-bib apron €50, tea towel €25, Stable of Ireland, Dublin 2