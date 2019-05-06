Keep warm outdoors with this selection of clothes for all weathers

FAD-FREE AND ETHICAL

The mustard Ecoalf Abram raincoat (€199) above is made from 100 per cent recycled plastic bottles and fishing nets taken from the Mediterranean, and is just one of the many items stocked by Steven Murphy in his shop, Fresh Cuts. Specialising in ethically produced and sourced clothes for everyday wear, it is the only multibrand one of its type in Dublin. Fresh Cuts began in a basement on SouthWilliam Street, but moved recently to bright new premises at 21 Drury Street. “We keep branding to a minimum and don’t engage with fads or trends,” says Murphy who takes a stand against fast fashion while still bringing in new stock on a regular basis along with new designs for his limited edition graphic tees. Ethical brands not available anywhere else in Ireland include Mud jeans made from 98 per cent organic and partly recycled cotton, Wills London vegan shoes made in Portugal which are Peta approved and made from faux leather, and Baggu canvas bags and backpacks from the US. www.freshcutsclothing.com

Sleeveless insulated wool jacket from Helly Hansen

WIND CHEATERS

In Norway the law provides that you are free to enjoy the great outdoors anywhere regardless of who is the landowner, unlike here in Ireland. Helly Hansen the famous Norwegian brand has nearly 150 experience of providing lifestyle collections designed to go from the sea to the mountains and everywhere in between. This navy and white sleeveless wind jacket (€200) for instance, is perfect for both city and country and is part of their new Fjord til Fjell outdoor collection. Other jackets (€100 and €110) – for both women and men – are insulated with supersoft Norwegian wool while shorts are made in durable quick-dry stretch fabric with cargo and hand pockets for stowing stuff. Helly Hansen were the first to use fleece fabrics in the 1960s among many other technical innovations and the company is well known for its sailing and ski performance apparel. www.hellyhansen.com

SWIMMINGLY LUXURIOUS

Anyone who watched the recent Vitamin Sea documentary on RTÉ One will have been impressed by the various sea swimmers interviewed around Ireland, their passion for the activity at whatever time of the year and its enormous physical and emotional benefits. Irish swimwear designers are few and far between with one notable exception, Carla Johnson, a textile design graduate of NCADS and the creative force behind Mona luxury swimwear which fuses intricate printwork, expert craftsmanship and a dark and surreal aesthetic. The title of her collection – Suijin – is inspired by a dark siren, borne out of Irish folklore and she continues to be influenced by Ireland’s rugged coastlines and the beauty of marine life. This swimsuit, for instance, with its shining fish scale finish and iridescent flashes, is just one illustration of her particular talent. The collection also includes loungewear, leggings, kimonos and sarongs for the fuller figure and slender frame. Stocked in Brown Thomas and online at https://monaswims.com

PUTTING THE BOOT IN

It’s worth investing in quality when it comes to boots for the great outdoors. The best at the moment, according to both Base Camp in Jervis Street and the Great Outdoors (now relocated from Chatham Street to South Great George’s Street) are Meinden which are German, Mammut and Lowa, both Swiss, and Scarpa from Italy, though the latter are best suited to the narrower foot. Designed for outdoor activities from mountaineering to hiking or woodland strolls, all cost from €200 upwards.