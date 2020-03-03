Kate Middleton arrives in Ireland wearing green head-to-toe

Kate Middleton arrived with her husband Prince William at Dublin Airport on Tuesday afternoon on a commercial Aer Lingus flight for their visit to Ireland. It is the UK’s Duke and Duchess of Cambridge first official visit to Ireland. Kensington Palace referred to the three-day trip as “a focus on the relationship between the two countries and build on the theme of remembrance and reconciliation”.

A master of fashion diplomacy, Middleton’s tactically style choices are employed to send unspoken messages with subtle, sartorial tributes to the host country.

This manifests in outfits selected to flatter and honour the country she’s visiting from her outfit choices nodding to their culture, deploying clever colour combinations or wearing homegrown designers.

For Tuesday’s occasion, the Duchess continued her signature understated elegant style with a dose of diplomatic dressing, opting to dress in green. She wore the same shade as her sister-in-law Meghan Markle did on her royal visit to Ireland in 2018.

President Michael D Higgins and his wife, Sabina, and their dog Bród welcome Prince William and Kate to Ireland. Photograph: Colin Keegan/ Collins Dublin

Middleton’s forest green double breasted coat is by British brand Catherine Walker, a go-to label of the Duchess, and once of Princess Diana. Her green printed midi dress is by Italian-born, London-based designer Alessandra Rich. Rich is known for her daylight glamour and has come the royal label of choice with the Duchess donning her designs on numerous occasions. Rich is the go-to designer for a number of high-profile clients including Samantha Cameron, Michelle Obama, and Kate’s sister Pippa Middleton, who have all relied on her retro-inspired dresses.

Middleton, who is known for mixing designer with high-street , opted for a emerald green clutch by LK Bennett, forest green courts, and topped off the look with a velvet hairband.

Prince William coordinated with his wife, selecting a dark green tie match Kate’s statement green ensemble.