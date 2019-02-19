Karl Lagerfeld: ‘a genius, always kind’ Victoria Beckham and others pay tribute

Friends of the fashion have paid tribute to the fashion designer, Karl Lagerfeld, following his death on Tuesday morning.

Singer and former French first lady Carla Bruni posted on Instagram saying: “Dear Karl, thank you for all the sparkles .... thank you bringing beauty and lightness in our world, so much colour in the darkness, so much wit in our dull days. I think you wouldn’t have wished for too many tears or too many flowers but you will be missed. The whole world and I will miss you. RIP.”

British preseneter, writer and model, Alexa Chung said on Instagram. “Rest in peace, Karl. I remember being so scared to interview you and yet you were in fact incredibly witty and generous. Thank you for inviting me to some of the most glamorous experiences of my life, it was an honour to know you. Oh yeah and thanks for the dry shampoo tip, will always think of you as I powder my wig.”

Fashion designer, Victoria Beckham described Lagerfeld as “genius and always so kind and generous to me both personally and professionally. RIP x vb.”

Bernard Arnault, chairman and CEO of LVMH — which owns Fendi — said: “With the passing of Karl Lagerfeld we have lost a creative genius who helped to make Paris the fashion capital of the world and Fendi one of the most innovative Italian houses.

“We owe him a great deal: his taste and talent were the most exceptional I have ever known. Artistic director of Jean Patou in 1959, creator of Fendi since 1965, member of the LVMH Prize jury since its creation in 2013, he honoured the LVMH group with an extraordinarily stimulating creative and entrepreneurial friendship. “I will always remember his immense imagination, his ability to conceive new trends for every season, his inexhaustible energy, the virtuosity of his drawings, his carefully guarded independence, his encyclopedic culture, and his unique wit and eloquence. “The death of this dear friend deeply saddens me, my wife and my children. We loved and admired him deeply. Fashion and culture has lost a great inspiration.”

Model Linda Evangelista shared a photograph of herself and Lagerfeld together, and wrote: “Karl... Great love of my life”, followed by a string of broken heart emojis.

Virginie Viard, deputy artistic director of Chanel, has been announced as Lagerfeld’s replacement as chief designer of the fashion house.