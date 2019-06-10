Juju boutique: Jewellery full of colour, sparkle and joy

Juliet Ledwidge of Juju boutique in Greystones has always had keen nose for winners. The latest addition to her carefully chosen stable is a jewellery range from the south of France called Gigi Clozeau exclusive to her in Ireland.

Gigi is the daughter of a well-known French jeweller Alain Clozeau who started the brand when she was born. The materials used are high quality – 18 carat gold, diamonds and luxury lacquers chosen for shine along with resins in a variety of shades.

It all adds up to a collection that is full of colour, sparkle and youthful appeal with yellow, rose and white gold chains and pieces that can be worn singly, with or without charms. Prices start at around €153 for bracelets with short gold necklaces for around €247.

juje.ie

Rory goes royal

Irish designer Rory Hutton, better known for his bowties and scarves has been commissioned by the Royal Ballet in London to design six scarves to celebrate the centenary of the birth of Dame Margot Fonteyn – this silver silk scarf is 85 sterling.

He has also made an exclusive collection of prints for the Royal Opera House to celebrate the forthcoming season and the opening of a new retail store. The series of linocuts illustrates some of the key composers, productions and performances including The Marriage of Figaro and Wagner’s epic cycle Der Ring Das Nibelungen as well as Giuseppi Verdi, Benjamin Britten and George Frederick Handel.

The prints were used to creates silk pocket squares, scarves and ties, Irish linen bow ties and Hutton’s first range of stationery. Ring Cycle totes are 12 sterling, Irish linen bow ties 70 sterling and Mozart silk scarves 85 sterling.

roh.org.uk

Kaftan cop on

If any garment symbolizes a life of leisure, it is the kaftan. Originally a Persian word, the long narrow cut robe with full sleeves became associated with a bohemian lifestyle in the 1960s, often embroidered or enriched with jewelled decoration.

Its popularity in the US as a jet set garment grew because of its association with a lifestyle of leisure and luxury as well as its comfort factor – a unisex item for both men and women. This season OtherStories have produced five different kaftans “for modern nomads from beach to summery days in the concrete jungle”, the best a bold striped number (more like a Moroccan djellaba) in a linen blend for €79.

Others have polka dots, belts or embroidered v-necks and available online or in store. Elsewhere Louise Kennedy always features kaftans in both her winter and spring collections often with detailed Indian embroideries like the Dahlia in navy silk with hand embroidered white pearls. Dream on.

stories.com

Red hot

This bold red and white Spanish fandango dress certainly makes an impact worn here with various bags, jewellery and an equally bold red scarf worn as a headband.

They are all from Monreal in Cork, whose owner imports interesting brands from her Spanish homeland.

monreal.ie