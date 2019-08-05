Irish designer is hand-in-glove with Madonna

Hands up to Madonna

“Your heart fits me like a glove” goes a line from a song called True Blue in Madonna’s latest video, Madame X, that launched last April on MTV. The gloves in question which she wears so dramatically are from Paula Rowan – three styles called the Monserrat, Barbara and Lola Mongolian feature in the video. The singer also wore the Hayley cuff on the Graham Norton show and on the Jimmy Fallon show in New York and most recently called in a long pair for Pride NY.

“Seeing my gloves on Madonna has been one of a series of special moments this year” says the designer, adding that Kendall Jenner was photographed wearing her gloves in Vogue and there was other international coverage in both Italian and US Vogue, Marie Claire, Vogue Homme and AnOther.

The Hayley cuff in lambskin leather with frill detail costs €150 and the red leather Monserrat, a 16-button glove is €310, available in her Dublin store in the Westbury Centre as well as Corso Como in Milan and New York and Lianne Tio Luxury in Rotterdam.

Solid silver anklet from Stonechat, €350

An angle on anklets

The latest accessory trend for summer is the anklet, popular in California in the ’90s but now noticeable both on city streets and seaside spots. Some are calling it foot-forward jewellery but when bracelets get in the way of the laptop, a little bit of décor on the ankle looks great on bare and tanned legs.

There are all sorts from which to choose – from colourful sea shells at Zara for €5.99 to a Gucci extravaganza in white gold and diamonds for thousands. River Island has layered anklets for €8 while Net-a-Porter has everything from gold tone circles for €55 up to pearls and 14-carat gold items. The solid silver anklet from Stonechat is €350 and would certainly bring a shine to a summer wedding or another special occasion. Anklets look great with everything from cropped jeans to dresses or shorts.

The Irish in Savile row

Husband and wife team Ruby Slevin and Rocco Tullio (son of the late restaurant owner and critic Paolo Tullio) have just taken a leap into the hallowed world of Savile Row in London.

Both have backgrounds in fashion, tailoring, art and design and launched their brand Slevin and Tullio earlier this year. Slevin studied fashion and completed her training in Savile Row while Tullio studied fine art in Florence and has worked as a contemporary artist and designer ever since.

A tailcoat by Slevin & Tullio.

Their work is shaped by the combination of precise tailoring with an artistic aesthetic and their aim is to transcend seasons with handcrafted clothing made with long-lasting heritage fabrics. Luxurious overcoats, clean-cut tailoring and timeless separates are all handstitched in the traditional Savile Row manner, but aimed at women. Many pieces derive their inspiration from the work of John Singer Sargent.

Prices for handmade jackets start at £700 with suits from £900, waistcoats from £300 and linen shirts £180. Find them at 13 Savile Row, London or visit slevinandtullio.com