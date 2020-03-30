How to turn heads this spring

“I am totally amazed at how much Irish ladies love hats,” says Anthony Peto, marking his five years in Dublin’s South Anne Street where his alluring and fanciful hats stop passersby in their tracks.

The London-born chapellier (the French term for a hat-maker), who also has a shop and atelier in Paris, says Dublin business has “way exceeded my expectations” as someone who loves the city and now lives here. (The store is temporarily closed due to coronavirus, but Peto is still taking commissions remotely, details below.) The freewheeling Irish female love of sporting extravagant affairs on their heads has allowed his latest collection to be even more flamboyant and colourful than usual.

Oversize bowler with silk flower and netting by Anthony Peto €500. Photograph: Daniel Holfeld

Small straw cloche with silk flower by Anthony Peto €420. Photograph: Daniel Holfeld

East West garden hat with silk flowers by Anthony Peto €800. Photograph: Daniel Holfeld

Most of his business in Paris is for weddings and, unlike their Irish counterparts, French women tend to worry more for such occasions about what others will think about their headgear.

“When I started [in Dublin] I had not realised the Irish love of hats and I felt that it would be more men’s styles for women that would be popular. And now when there is a general dampness of mood, we need things that uplift the spirits and to hell with it – and a nice hat does just that.”

Flowers made from Japanese ribbons are used for decoration this season “as big and as exuberant as possible often covering the whole hat because I like to play around with scale – so crowns are often bigger than they should be which looks more original and interesting and has spirit. It’s all about scale and colour.”

Irish milliners are thriving too – there are 34 in the Council of Irish Designers – “it’s more clue and less glue”, according to its chairman, Eddie Shanahan. “They are clued into design and craftsmanship now whereas about 10 years ago millinery was very much driven by hobbyists, driven by sinamay and glue.”

Twisted handwired metallic crown with rose gold vinyl petal and crystals €320 Ashleigh Myles. ashleighmylesmillinery.com Photograph: Sasko Lazarov

Felix hat in two tone red laser cut birch wood €650 Ailish McElroy. ailishmcelroy@gmail.com. Photograph: Sasko Lazarov

White and black panama boater €249 FAO Millinery. faomillinery.com Photograph: Sasko Lazarov

Such gatherings, like everything else – cancelled race meetings, cancelled weddings – are at the moment on hold, but the sight of these fun and fanciful creations can lift the spirits and when this crisis is over, people may remember – and support – the small Irish fashion designers and others who made them.



For more information or commissions, Anthony Peto can be contacted on info@anthonypeto.com

