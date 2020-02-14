How to dress like a style insider: five labels you need to know

Sometimes it’s nice to stick to what you know when it comes to style. Your fail-safe top, go-to jeans, or your 9am-9pm, done-in-one printed midi dress. You know what to expect, what size you need and what suits you best. But it is also immensely satisfying to find a new style contender, one that can invigorate your wardrobe, and revive your look, particularly, when a new season is about to start.

There’s also something felicitous in owning or wearing something different, rather than having the same thing as everyone else. With Instagram’s handy image-sharing also comes monotonous outfit repeating, overexposure, and click-button access, so everyone can get their hands on everything, immediately.

Instead of sticking with style carbon-copies, seek out some chic new players. We’re talking about niche, buzzy brands, the up-and-coming labels that are a permanent fixture on the streetstyle scene and favourites among fashion insiders. Eminent labels will always remain popular, but for a unique take on new season dressing, it’s all about mixing the big hitters with something a little less known from a box-fresh brand.

We’ve rounded up the labels to name drop and wear immediately – but just don’t tell everyone, okay?

Jacket, €625, Nanushka

Nanushka

Sought after among Instagram influencers and fashion insiders, thanks to it’s minimal aesthetic, approachable price point and vegan leather, Hungarian label Nanushka is a new addition to the Brown Thomas roster of designers, and is also available in Rathmines, Dublin 6 boutique Beautiful South. Stylist Sinead Keenan says: “What won me over were their amazing vegan leather pieces, wrap dresses, wide-leg trousers and skirts, they’re so buttery and soft they feel like the real deal.”

Reserved

With 700 stores worldwide, it is possible you may have already heard of Polish high-street brand Reserved. But upping its shipping game, the affordable brand is establishing its presence in Ireland by now offering delivery. Rivalling the likes of Zara and H&M, the high street go-to offers trend-led, refined pieces with accessible prices.

Wrap blazer, €350, Frankie Shop

Frankie Shop

A fixture in fashion editors’ wardrobes for seasons now, Frankie Shop’s pared-back pieces have a timeless – but never boring – quality, making them perfect for the ideal capsule wardrobe. “The brand is all about luxe basics with a twist and flair,” says stylist Courtney Smith. “It’s worth investing in because they are interesting staples that will last in your wardrobe rather than following a fad or trend.”

Knit, €75, Madeleine Thompson, Label/Mix

Label/Mix

Next’s in-house brand Label/Mix was launched three years ago but it only started shipping to Ireland in September. The premium spin-off line taps an evolving roster of emerging and established designers to create classic but elegant limited-edition pieces.

Dress, €185, Faithfull the Brand, Anthropologie

Faithfull The Brand

You may recognise the brand’s dresses as everyone from Katy Perry to Margot Robbie has fallen for the flirty, ruffle, floral numbers. Founded in Bali, Indonesia, it has established itself as the must-have label for the jet-setting Insta-set. Stylist Ingrid Hoey says: “Faithfull The Brand is one of my favourite labels for SS [spring/summer]. I will be wearing their floaty dresses and bikinis. Their prints are laid back Californian vibes, perfect for summer.”