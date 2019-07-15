How to dress for changeable weather? We have you covered

July may conventionally be high summer, but with Irish weather anything goes when it comes to dressing for the season. It’s one thing to pack away winter gear when all that is needed at this time of year are sandals, shorts, light dresses, swimwear and sunnies.

It’s another thing to get ready for an Irish holiday which means taking four seasons into consideration when you’re still at work and maybe stuck in the city. Deciding what to wear in an uncertain climate with unpredictable weather can be tricky.

The main thing to think about is layering. If you need a coat for an event, consider a lightweight jacket, a leather jacket or a blazer – leave them open in the sun with the sleeves rolled up. If you’ve a pinafore, jumpsuit or a sleeveless dress, warm them up with a T-shirt underneath on a chilly evening. A midi-dress looks great with a neat denim or leather jacket, trainers or heels, the tailoring being a way of smartening up a fluid dress.

Your best friend in summer is a scarf which can change any outfit; it can cover the shoulders, be a neck tie, wrap around the head on a hot day to keep cool or simply tied casually to a handle of a bag the French bourgeois way.